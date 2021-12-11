हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Bengal

Rare sighting! Tiger spotted in West Bengal's Buxa Reserve

The forest department-installed camera captured a photo of a Royal Bengal Tiger on Saturday.

Rare sighting! Tiger spotted in West Bengal&#039;s Buxa Reserve

New Delhi: In one of the rare sightings for West Bengal’s Buxa forest in Alipurduar, the forest department-installed camera captured a photo of what appears to be a Royal Bengal Tiger on Saturday. The ferocious mammal was spotted in the 22-mile road at 12 and 13 compartment junctions.

Here’s the rare unseen picture!

According to the forest department, the image was captured at 1 am. The pugmark of the animal resembled that of a full-grown Royal Bengal Tiger and was found at the area near a river deep inside the forest, about 20 km from the road, he said.

Buxa forest and tiger reserve, where Tigers are reportedly virtually extinct, the recent image triggered a wave of happiness.

Forest Minister Jyotipriyo Mallick said a forest department team from Kolkata will reach the area on Monday to examine the pugmarks and scrutinize the image.

According to Mallick, the state was planning to bring 20 tigers from Assam to Buxa where the existence of big cats was not spotted in the past two decades.

A tiger was last spotted in Buxa forest in 1998 and then media reports claimed another sighting in 2010.

"We will put up a net across a 3 km/3 km area in the area (where the striped animal was camera trapped) and every adult of the families living in the vicinity since 1938 will be given compensation by Centre to make the forest free of human habitation. "Once the money sanctioned by the Centre reaches us, we will be able to persuade those encroaching forest land to leave," he said

Sunderbans in south Bengal is known to be a habitat for tigers with 95 big cats counted there in the last census

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
West Bengalwildlife sightingBuxa Tiger ReserveTiger sightingBuxa forest
Next
Story

ZEEL's Amit Goenka wins 21st Century Icon Awards at House of Lords

Must Watch

PT8M15S

Ghar Vapsi Ki 50 Tasveere: Rakesh Tikait flags off the first batch of farmers to Bijnor