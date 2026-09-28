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  • /Rare waterspout spotted in Bihar’s Samastipur, leaves locals stunned

Rare waterspout spotted in Bihar’s Samastipur, leaves locals stunned

An average waterspout can measure around 165 feet in diameter, with wind speeds reaching 100 kilometres per hour. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 08:34 AM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 08:34 AM IST
Rare waterspout spotted in Bihar’s Samastipur, leaves locals stunned
Image Credit: @imd_patna/X

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