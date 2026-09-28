/Rare waterspout spotted in Bihar’s Samastipur, leaves locals stunned

A rare and extraordinary natural phenomenon was witnessed in Bihar’s Samastipur district on September 26, when a waterspout was spotted in the Mohiuddin Nagar block area.
The unusual formation, stretching from the surface of the water to the clouds above, left local residents astonished and quickly became a subject of curiosity in the area.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Patna, also shared information about the phenomenon in a post on X, though Zee News could not independently verify the authenticity of the social media post.
A waterspout was observed over Mohiuddin Nagar Block, Samastipur district, Bihar, on 26 September 2026. pic.twitter.com/0Bb8QLairO— Mausam Bihar- IMD Patna (@imd_patna) September 27, 2026
A waterspout is a rotating column of air and mist that forms over a body of water. It is generally less intense than a tornado and typically lasts for about five minutes, although some can persist for up to 10 minutes.
An average waterspout can measure around 165 feet in diameter, with wind speeds reaching 100 kilometres per hour. They form when humidity levels are high and the water is relatively warm compared with the air above it. Waterspouts are broadly classified into two types: tornadic waterspouts and fair-weather waterspouts.
Tornadic waterspouts are essentially tornadoes that form over water or move from land over a water body. They have the same characteristics as tornadoes that occur on land.
Meanwhile, fair-weather waterspouts are linked to severe thunderstorms and can be accompanied by strong winds and rough seas, large hail and frequent, dangerous lightning.
Because they usually occur in light wind conditions, fair-weather waterspouts typically move very little.
There is a common assumption that a waterspout draws water upwards from the surface. In reality, most of the water visible within the formation is not pulled up from below. Instead, it is formed as a result of condensation occurring within the clouds.
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