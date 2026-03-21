‘Rasgulla chori’ viral video: Boy cries after young man steals sweet from his plate; Netizens say ‘it hurts a lot’

Social media viral video: A light-hearted yet emotional video is going viral on social media, leaving many users both amused and sympathetic. The clip, shared on X, shows a young boy reacting strongly after his sweet was taken away during a meal.

In the viral clip, a young man is seen playfully taking a rasgulla from a child who is sitting at a table and eating. The boy, who was quietly enjoying his food, suddenly looks shocked. Within seconds, his facial expression changes, and he appears close to tears. The moment captures how deeply the small act affected him.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The video appears to be from a wedding or a large gathering, as many people can be seen sitting and eating together. Background laughter can also be heard in the video, suggesting that others found the incident funny. However, the child’s reaction added an emotional touch to the situation.

(Also Read: Kerala's Robin Zain viral video: Why this 13-Year-Old's Ganesha Stuti during Ramadan is topping trends)

Social media reactions

Netizens have shared mixed reactions to the video. Many found it funny, while others felt bad for the child. One user wrote, “Brother, don’t take the sweets of others; it hurts a lot.”

Another commented, “For children, sweets are not always just about taste; sometimes they also touch their small, tender emotions.”

A third user wrote, “Poor kid… he got so upset over just one rasgulla being taken away. Children’s small joys are so fragile.”

The clip has quickly gained popularity and is being widely shared across different social media platforms. On X alone, it has already received thousands of views. The video highlights how even small moments affect kids.