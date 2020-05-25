Rash Behari Bose 134th birth anniversary today: A brief history of his life and time

New Delhi: Revolutionary leader Rash Behari Bose played a key role in India’s struggle for Independence.

Here is a brief history of the life and time of Rash Behari Bose

- Bose was born in Subaldaha, Bardhaman district of West Bengal on 25 May 1886. He died on 21 January 1945 in Tokyo, Japan.

- Bose was interested in revolutionary activities since his school days.

- Rash Behari Bose played a key role in the Delhi Conspiracy Case (attempted assassination on the British Viceroy, Lord Hardinge), the Banaras Conspiracy Case and the Ghadr Conspiracy at Lahore.

- On December 23, 1912 a bomb was thrown at Lord Hardinge during a ceremonial procession of transferring the capital from Calcutta to New Delhi. Bose was the mastermind behind the attack.

- After the assassination attempt of Lord Hardinge and the failed Ghadar mutiny in 1915, Rash Behari was forced to go into hiding.

- Bose played a pivotal role in establishing the Indian Independence League.

- After Bose went into hiding in Japan, he established the Indian Independence League in 1942.

- Bose later handed over the command to Subhash Chandra Bose, Later it became to be known as the Indian National Army or the Azad Hind Fauj.

- In Japan, Rash Behari Bose married Toshiko Soma of the Soma family, who gave him shelter during his hiding days.

- Bose worked in their Nakamuraya bakery to create the (now much esteemed) Indian curry. The curry, is popularly known as Nakamuraya curry.

- The Japanese Government honoured him with the Order of the Rising Sun (2nd grade).

- Bose died of tuberculosis in 1945.