Rash Behari Bose

Rash Behari Bose 66th death anniversary today: All about the man who contributed in formation of Indian National Army

Rash Behari Bose was born in Subaldaha, Bardhaman district of West Bengal on 25 May 1886. He died on 21 January 1945 in Tokyo, Japan. Bose played a key role in India's struggle for Independence. Bose was interested in revolutionary activities since his school days.

Rash Behari Bose 66th death anniversary today: All about the man who contributed in formation of Indian National Army

New Delhi: Today is the 66th Death Anniversary of revolutionary leader Rash Behari Bose played a key role in India’s struggle for Independence.

Here is a brief history of the life and time of Rash Behari Bose

- Bose was born in Subaldaha, Bardhaman district of West Bengal on 25 May 1886. He died on 21 January 1945 in Tokyo, Japan.

- Bose was interested in revolutionary activities since his school days.

- Rash Behari Bose played a key role in the Delhi Conspiracy Case (attempted assassination on the British Viceroy, Lord Hardinge), the Banaras Conspiracy Case and the Ghadr Conspiracy at Lahore.

- On December 23, 1912 a bomb was thrown at Lord Hardinge during a ceremonial procession of transferring the capital from Calcutta to New Delhi. Bose was the mastermind behind the attack.

- After the assassination attempt of Lord Hardinge and the failed Ghadar mutiny in 1915, Rash Behari was forced to go into hiding.

- Bose played a pivotal role in establishing the Indian Independence League.

- After Bose went into hiding in Japan, he established the Indian Independence League in 1942.

- Bose later handed over the command to Subhash Chandra Bose, Later it became to be known as the Indian National Army or the Azad Hind Fauj.

- In Japan, Rash Behari Bose married Toshiko Soma of the Soma family, who gave him shelter during his hiding days.

- Bose worked in their Nakamuraya bakery to create the (now much esteemed) Indian curry. The curry, is popularly known as Nakamuraya curry.

- The Japanese Government honoured him with the Order of the Rising Sun (2nd grade).

- Bose died of tuberculosis in 1945.

