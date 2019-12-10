Rashtrapati Bhavan lits up in orange for global awareness on violence against women

New Delhi: The Rashtrapati Bhavan was lit up in orange colour on Tuesday evening to raise awareness about the violence faced by women across the world as part of a UN campaign aimed at ending atrocities against them.

Today Rashtrapati Bhavan is lit up in orange to raise awareness about violence faced by women the world over. This is part of UNiTE to End Violence against Women campaign of the UN. This year the theme of the campaign is “Orange the World: Generation Equality Stands against Rape” pic.twitter.com/SpMxdLMNJD — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 10, 2019

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind spoke at the Human Rights Day function organised by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) here and said that incidents of heinous crime against women are reported from many parts of the country and it is not limited to one place or one nation.

Pointing to the contribution of social activist Hansaben Mehta in the field of human rights and gender equality, the President said: "We have to ask ourselves if we, as a society, have lived up to her vision of equal rights and equal dignity of women."