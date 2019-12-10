हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rashtrapati Bhavan

Rashtrapati Bhavan lits up in orange for global awareness on violence against women

The Rashtrapati Bhavan was lit up in orange colour on Tuesday evening to raise awareness about the violence faced by women across the world as part of a UN campaign aimed at ending atrocities against them.

Rashtrapati Bhavan lits up in orange for global awareness on violence against women
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@PresidentofIndia

New Delhi: The Rashtrapati Bhavan was lit up in orange colour on Tuesday evening to raise awareness about the violence faced by women across the world as part of a UN campaign aimed at ending atrocities against them.

"Today, Rashtrapati Bhavan is lit up in orange to raise awareness about the violence faced by women the world over. This is part of UNiTE to End Violence against Women campaign of the UN. This year, the theme of the campaign is "

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind spoke at the Human Rights Day function organised by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) here and said that incidents of heinous crime against women are reported from many parts of the country and it is not limited to one place or one nation.

Pointing to the contribution of social activist Hansaben Mehta in the field of human rights and gender equality, the President said: "We have to ask ourselves if we, as a society, have lived up to her vision of equal rights and equal dignity of women."

Tags:
Rashtrapati BhavanGeneration Equality Stands against RapePresident Ram Nath Kovind
