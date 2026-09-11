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Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum, Amrit Udyan closed from today till Sep 13 for BRICS Summit

The traffic police have urged citizens and cab service providers to go through the advisory issued for routes where movement will be restricted, in view of the upcoming BRICS Summit in the national capital.

Published: Sep 11, 2026, 09:59 AM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 09:59 AM IST
Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum, Amrit Udyan closed from today till Sep 13 for BRICS Summit
Image Credit: IANS

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Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum, Amrit Udyan closed from today till Sep 13 for BRICS Summit
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