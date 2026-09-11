/Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum, Amrit Udyan closed from today till Sep 13 for BRICS Summit

The Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum and Amrit Udyan will remain closed to visitors from Friday to Sunday in view of security and logistical arrangements for the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit.
The Change of Guard Ceremony will also not take place at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday, said the official in a statement.
The closure is part of an effort to minimise inconvenience to BRICS delegates and avoid congestion on roads by restricting public visitors to areas close to the Summit venue.
The Delhi Metro has also decided to keep its museum at the Supreme Court metro station closed for three days starting Friday.
While the Delhi government had earlier declared a holiday for its offices on September 11, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions issued an official circular declaring a holiday for Central government offices on that day.
Earlier, the Delhi Traffic Police informed the public about a change in dates for official work and legal cases in courts, especially those situated near the BRICS Summit venue at Bharat Mandapam.
The traffic police advisory said that a National Lok Adalat that was scheduled to be held on September 12 in courts will now be organised on October 10.
Since subordinate courts will observe a holiday on September 11 and 12, the advisory said that cases listed on these two dates will now be listed on September 14.
The traffic police said that litigants should check the new date of their court case or Lok Adalat before leaving their homes and avoid an unnecessary journey to the high-security and traffic-regulated zone.
Ahead of the international event, the Delhi Traffic Police have been conducting rehearsals for traffic movement during the Summit.
As part of the traffic management drill for the events from Friday to Sunday (September 11 to 13), the Traffic Police have planned diversions at 22 points with regulated traffic movement on more than 35 roads.
During the trial runs, the traffic police enforced curbs and diversions between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. for a Motor Carcade Rehearsal ahead of the BRICS Business Forum and the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit.
September 12 and 13, being a Saturday and Sunday, are expected to be relatively less challenging for traffic managers who are handling Summit-related arrangements.
The traffic police have urged citizens and cab service providers to go through the advisory issued for routes where movement will be restricted, in view of the upcoming BRICS Summit in the national capital.
Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dinesh Kumar Gupta said that advisories are being shared with the public through the Delhi Police website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and print media so that the public does not face inconvenience during the movement.
"We have 22 diversion points in place, under which we will divert the traffic from designated points. We have also briefed our staff to guide people, wherever needed, regarding the diverted routes," he added.
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