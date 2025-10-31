Advertisement
RASHTRIYA EKTA DIWAS 2025

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: All You Need To Know About The Day Honouring Sardar Patel, India's Unifier

India marks Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) on October 31 for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary. Know about the 'Run for Unity', Ekta Nagar's 'Bharat Parv,' and the nationwide 'Sardar@150' campaign.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Oct 31, 2025, 10:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: All You Need To Know About The Day Honouring Sardar Patel, India's UnifierArtisans paint a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the eve of his birth anniversary, in Nagpur. (Photo: IANS)

India is observing National Unity Day, also known as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, on October 31 to mark the 150th birth anniversary of the freedom fighter and architect of modern India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Celebrations related to national integration and cultural exchange are going on across the country.

The 'Iron Man' And The Call For Unity

The annual observance is a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the country's first Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Home Affairs, who is fondly remembered for his monumental effort in successfully integrating over 560 princely states into the Union of India post-Independence. The day was officially recognised as National Unity Day by the Government of India in 2014.

This year's celebrations operate under the theme: 'Unity in Diversity.'

Nationwide And Regional Celebrations

Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative: The idea of a united India is also encouraged through the initiative 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31, 2015. EBSB aims at establishing the emotional bonds between the states and UTs through structured linguistic, cultural, and educational exchanges, thus weaving a strong fabric of "unity in diversity", says a PIB press release.

'Sardar@150' Campaign in Delhi: The Delhi government has launched a two-month-long campaign titled "Sardar@150" to honour the iconic leader.

Unity March: Today at 6:00 pm onwards, "Unity Marches" with the participation of NSS, NCC, students, and volunteers in all 11 districts of Delhi will begin from Patel Chowk and will go up to the National War Memorial.

Education Minister Ashish Sood has called this campaign a tribute and "a clarion call for the youth of India to embrace self-reliance, integrity, and national unity."

Grand Celebrations at Ekta Nagar In Gujarat's Ekta Nagar, formerly Unity Town, there will be a fortnight-long event called 'Bharat Parv' from November 1 to 15.

Marathon and Air Show: PM Modi has called upon citizens to join in the nationwide marathon event, 'Run for Unity.' Additionally, the Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran team will conduct an air show as a tribute to Sardar Patel's visionary leadership. Cultural Presentation: There will be Bharat Parv comprising cultural performances with a food festival showcasing different states. Development Projects: Infrastructure projects worth ₹280 crore are slated for inauguration at Ekta Nagar during the event week.

