Rashtriya Janata Dal celebrates silver jubilee: Lalu Prasad Yadav to address party workers on Monday

New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is celebrating its silver jubilee as it completes 25 years of its foundation on Monday (July 5).

On the occasion, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is set to address party leaders and workers virtually.

At 2 pm on the eve of the foundation day, Bihar’s leader of the opposition and Lalu’s son Tejashwi Yadav kicked off the celebrations.

“Lalu ji is the leader of the people. He lives in the hearts of the people. He is the voice of the poor, the oppressed and the downtrodden and his life is devoted to protecting the rights of these people,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

RJD will not be able to celebrate 25 years the way it wants because the Bihar government has issued many guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tejashwi Yadav said that in view of the pandemic, the foundation day function will be organised at the party’s state office from 11 am to 1 pm.

"After many years, Lalu Prasad Yadav will deliver a speech digitally (Facebook) on the party’s foundation day. He will join from Delhi," ANI quoted RJD sources as saying.

"Lalu Prasad Yadav is out on bail and his health is not keeping well. But party workers demanded having an interaction with Lalu Yadav. Lalu refused to meet due to health reasons, but he would deliver a speech on the party`s foundation day on July 5," RJD spokesperson said.

Notably, the RJD will also celebrate the birth anniversary of former Union minister late Ram Vilas Paswan on Monday.

Live TV