Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha Names Six Candidates For Polls

Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) under Upendra Kushwaha releases its list of six candidates for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. Check candidates for Basopatti, Dinara, Ujiarpur, Sasaram, and more.

 

|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2025, 06:49 AM IST|Source: ANI
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha Names Six Candidates For PollsRashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) National President Upendra Kushwaha addresses a press conference. (PHOTO: IANS)

The Rashtriya Lok Morcha, led by former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha, on Wednesday released the list of six candidates for the upcoming Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections 2025.

The party has announced six candidates across different districts for the state polls. According to the official release issued by State General Secretary Subhash Chandravanshi, Tittu has been fielded from the Basopatti constituency in Siwan district. From Madhubani, the candidate announced is Mayank Anand, while Alok Kumar Singh will contest from the Dinara constituency in Rohtas district.

The list also includes Prashant Kumar Paswan from Ujiarpur in Samastipur, Meenakshi from Sasaram in Rohtas, and another candidate named Tittu from Paroo in Muzaffarpur.

Releasing the list, the party said it was approved under the leadership of Kushwaha, who has been holding discussions with the BJP leadership regarding seat-sharing and coordination in Bihar ahead of the polls.

Earlier, speaking to ANI in Patna, Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha said, "There's no such thing as resentment. Discussions take place, and any issues that arise during these discussions are resolved in a timely manner. In that context, an issue arose. We then went to Delhi and met with the top leadership of the BJP. We met with the Home Minister and National President JP Nadda, and discussed everything. Based on what happened there, we also spoke with everyone here, because everything is related to Bihar. Based on that, there's no longer any confusion. We will issue a press release regarding some candidates and seats shortly..."

Polls for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly are scheduled to take place on November 6 and November 11, with the counting of votes to follow on November 14.

ALSO READBihar Elections 2025: Disillusioned Youth Rage Over Unemployment, Frequent Paper Leaks, Political Inaction – Why NDA Faces A Tough Fight

