NewsIndiaRasmalai Victory: BJP Mocks MNS Chief Raj Thackeray After Party Sweeps BMC Election 2026
'Rasmalai Victory': BJP Mocks MNS Chief Raj Thackeray After Party Sweeps BMC Election 2026

BJP leaders take dig at MNS chief Raj Thackeray with 'rasmalai' jabs on social media following their dominant win in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections 2026. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2026, 10:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Rasmalai Victory': BJP Mocks MNS Chief Raj Thackeray After Party Sweeps BMC Election 2026(Image: ANI/ @PCMohanMP X)

BJP leaders mocked Raj Thackeray with a ‘rasmalai’ joke on social media after their big win in the BMC Election 2026.
Senior BJP leaders flooded Social media with “rasmalai” jibe as the party surged ahead in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other civic elections in Maharashtra.

The trend goes back to when Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray called BJP leader K Annamalai ‘rasmalai’.  
The Tamil Nadu leader, a key BJP campaigner for the civic polls, declared Mumbai is not just Maharashtra's capital but India's financial hub and a global city.

Raj Thackeray, recently aligned with his cousin Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT), slammed the remarks as an attempt to detach Mumbai from Maharashtra, firing back in his trademark style by using "lungi" as a derogatory jab.

The derogatory comment, “One rasmalai came from Tamil Nadu... what is your connection to this place? Hatao lungi bajao pungi," the MNS chief had earlier said during an election campaign.

With MNS leading in just 10 of BMC's 227 wards and the Thackeray alliance trailing far behind the majority mark, BJP leaders fired back with ‘rasmalai’ jabs.

BJP leader Tejasvi Surya on X said, “A sweet 'Rasmalai' victory for @BJP4Mumbai in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Election.” taking a mockery at MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) after Maharashtra civic body polls.

Other BJP leaders joined the trend, a BJP leader, PC Mohan, on X wrote, “Ordered some rasmalai. #BMCResults”,the post was accompanied with pictures of rasmalai.

 

 

