/Rat found in dosa: Mumbai eatery shut down after customer falls ill, FDA raids intensify | SHOCKING VIDEO

An irate customer in the Borivali West locality of Mumbai became severely ill and started vomiting when he discovered a dead rat baked into a Mysore masala dosa at Radhakrishna Hotel after filing a police complaint. After the FDA’s intervention in the customer's complaint, the license of the food joint was immediately suspended as part of the tough statewide crackdown on food joints and their operations.
@Tukaram_IndIAS @Dev_Fadnavis @mieknathshinde @RajThackeray— Umesh Dubey (@umesh_dube59460) September 24, 2026
Hotel : Radhakrishnan hotel
Address: 101 Sun Plaza Lokmanya Tilak Road Opposite Diamond Talkies, Mhatre Wadi, Borivali West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400092
Boiled Rat in Masala Dosa
Date : 24/09/2026
Time : around 10 pic.twitter.com/Z6xGfdwVK1
According to reports, Amit Trivedi found the rodent in his meal after having a few bites along with his brothers and son on a family outing. Frightened by the find, Trivedi lodged a complaint with the Borivali police, who passed it to the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The department led by Chief Tukaram Mundhe conducted the inspection and closed the hotel down. The case is indicative of growing concerns of hygiene as authorities have intensified checks in commercial kitchens amid festivities.
The Borivali case comes on the heels of the FDA raiding Irani Cafe Kyani & Co. in South Mumbai, where inspections revealed poor hygiene practices, including rat droppings, live flies, and dead cockroaches. Under the "Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra" campaign running from September 23 to 27, inspectors seized over 50 tonnes of adulterated food, dairy, and sweets valued at 1.19 crore rupees.
Across the state, the FDA suspended 30 food establishment licenses, filed 22 FIRs, and arrested 30 individuals. Authorities urge diners to report hygiene lapses immediately as enforcement teams continue unannounced checks across regional divisions.
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