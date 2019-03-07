Rat 'steals' diamond earrings from jewellery shop in Patna, alleges owner

PATNA: In a startling theft case, a jewellery shop-owner in Patna on Thursday alleged that a rat stole a pair of diamond earring from his shop.

The incident was caught on the CCTV, where the rat could be seen carrying away the earrings kept in a yellow plastic bag.

“I believe that the rat was an embodiment of God and took away the earrings to endow it to the Goddess Parvati on the auspicious day of Maha Shivratri. I am delighted that it chose my shop for this purpose,” said Dheeraj Kumar, owner of Navatran Jewellers and Brothers. “Even if I find the diamond earrings, I will bestow it to the Kedarnath Temple,” he added.

This is not the first time rats have created problems for the people of Bihar. In 2017, a group of rats allegedly consumed thousands of litres of confiscated liquor.