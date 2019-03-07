हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bihar

Rat 'steals' diamond earrings from jewellery shop in Patna, alleges owner

The incident was caught on the CCTV, where the rat could be seen carrying away the earrings kept in a yellow plastic bag.

Rat &#039;steals&#039; diamond earrings from jewellery shop in Patna, alleges owner
Representational image

PATNA: In a startling theft case, a jewellery shop-owner in Patna on Thursday alleged that a rat stole a pair of diamond earring from his shop.

The incident was caught on the CCTV, where the rat could be seen carrying away the earrings kept in a yellow plastic bag.

“I believe that the rat was an embodiment of God and took away the earrings to endow it to the Goddess Parvati on the auspicious day of Maha Shivratri. I am delighted that it chose my shop for this purpose,” said Dheeraj Kumar, owner of Navatran Jewellers and Brothers. “Even if I find the diamond earrings, I will bestow it to the Kedarnath Temple,” he added.

This is not the first time rats have created problems for the people of Bihar. In 2017, a group of rats allegedly consumed thousands of litres of confiscated liquor.

Tags:
BiharPatna rat diamond earringsPatna rat steals earrings
Next
Story

Air India, GoAir flights make emergency landing at Lucknow airport

Must Watch

PT9M52S

DNA: Detailed analysis of global terrorist organisation - Hizbul Mujahideen