Rath Yatra 2025: Who Was 'Salabega', A Muslim Devotee Of Lord Jagannath? Read Here His Story

New Delhi: The Jagannath Rath Yatra, a grand festival celebrated in Odisha, is a testament to the state's rich cultural heritage. At the heart of this vibrant celebration lies the story of Salabega, a Muslim devotee of Lord Jagannath, whose unwavering devotion has inspired generations.

Salabega's journey to becoming a devout follower of Lord Jagannath is a remarkable one. According to the Odisha government's official records, "he was one of the most remembered devotional poets of Odisha who dedicated his entire career and life to the glorification of Lord Jagannath. He was one of the greatest devotees of Shree Jagannath, and his devotional songs are sung by generations of Odia devotees in praise of the Lord."

Born into a Muslim household, he felt an inexplicable connection to the deity from a young age. After surviving a near-fatal injury, which he believed was healed through divine intervention, Salabega dedicated his life to Lord Jagannath. He composed heartfelt bhajans, including the iconic "Ahe Nila Saila," which continue to be sung by devotees today.

A legendary story associated with Salabega's devotion is the miraculous halt of the Rath Yatra chariot, which would only move when he arrived at the scene.

The story of Salabega and his devotion

On one Rath Yatra, Salabega fell seriously ill and could not attend the Rath procession. Desperate to join one, he prayed to the Lord for the chariot to wait. According to legend, Lord Jagannath responded to his devotion by halting the movement of Nandighosha, allowing Salabega to witness his divine pull.

To this day, a shrine marks the spot where the chariot would pause, symbolizing the unbreakable bond between Salabega and Lord Jagannath. His legacy extends beyond his devotional songs, representing a symbol of spiritual inclusiveness and faith that transcends religious boundaries.

The Jagannath Rath Yatra itself is a spectacle of grand proportions, with a series of sacred rituals rooted in ancient tradition. The festivities begin with the Rath Snana, a ceremonial bath of the deities with 108 pots of holy water.

This is followed by the Rath Pratistha, where the newly constructed chariots are sanctified with sacred chants. The highlight of the festival is the majestic procession of devotees pulling the deities' chariots towards the Gundicha Temple, a journey that embodies the spirit of unity and devotion.

As the festival concludes with the Bahuda Yatra and Niladri Vijaya, devotees are left with the promise of divine return next year. Salabega's story serves as a reminder of the universal appeal of Lord Jagannath, inspiring devotees to follow in his footsteps. His legacy continues to thrive during every Rath Yatra, a testament to the power of faith and devotion.