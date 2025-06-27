Rath Yatra Procession Disrupted As Elephant Goes Berserk In Ahmedabad | Video
During Rath Yatra today, an elephant taking part in the procession became agitated and behaved erratically. It was brought under control immediately and taken away. Teams of the Fire Department, doctors, and the Police are present at the spot, said Ahmedabad Police to ANI.
अहमदाबाद रथ यात्रा में हाथी बेकाबू, मची भगदड़, सड़कों पर भागने लगे, वन विभाग अधिकारियों ने दो हाथियों को किया काबू #Ahmedabad #Elephnt #OutOfControl #Video #JagannathRathYatra | #ZeeNews @akhileshanandd pic.twitter.com/yX2CZPEfcg— Zee News (@ZeeNews) June 27, 2025
(This is a developing story)
