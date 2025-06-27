Rath Yatra Procession Disrupted As Elephant Goes Berserk In Ahmedabad | Video

During Rath Yatra today, an elephant taking part in the procession became agitated and behaved erratically. It was brought under control immediately and taken away. Teams of the Fire Department, doctors, and the Police are present at the spot, said Ahmedabad Police to ANI.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Jun 27, 2025, 10:34 AM IST | Source: Bureau