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NewsIndia‘Rather sit in opposition for 20 years’; Amit Shah’s Babri reminder amid ‘sting video’ chaos
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‘Rather sit in opposition for 20 years’; Amit Shah’s Babri reminder amid ‘sting video’ chaos

The response came after ruling TMC posted a ‘sting video’, alleging that Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir was in talks with the BJP for an alliance.
 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 10, 2026, 06:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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‘Rather sit in opposition for 20 years’; Amit Shah’s Babri reminder amid ‘sting video’ chaos(Image: IANS)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reminded TMC that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will rather sit in opposition for another 20 years than form an alliance with those who build the Babri Masjid in Bengal.

While talking to a reporter on Friday, over the viral video of AJUP founder Humayun Kabir, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "You may be unaware of Mamata Ji's capabilities; she is capable of producing 2000 such videos. Humayun Kabir and the BJP are like the South Pole and the North Pole—we can never align. We would rather sit in the opposition for another 20 years than sit alongside those who build the Babri Masjid in Bengal."

The response came after ruling TMC posted a ‘sting video’, alleging that Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir was in talks with the BJP for an alliance.
While Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir rejected TMC’s ‘sting video’ claims and alleged conspiracy after chaos erupted in the poll-bound West Bengal.

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Speaking to reporters in Islampur, Kabir claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shares "good relations" with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) while alleging conspiracy behind making his December 19 video viral at a time when assembly polls are near.

"A video from December 19 is being made viral on April 8. What was CM Mamata Banerjee doing all these days? This is a conspiracy. I will answer them in the High Court. Mamata Banerjee shares good relations with the BJP and the RSS. Together, they are doing this against me," Kabir said.

Earlier in the day, Owaisi's AIMIM announced its decision to withdraw its alliance with the party headed by Kabir, saying that the video raised concerns regarding the "integrity of Muslims".

When asked to speak on Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) withdrawing its alliance with his party, the AJUP chief said, "Ask them about this. I will not comment on it."

The AIMIM declared that it "cannot associate with any statements where the integrity of Muslims is brought into question," and confirmed that it has officially ended the alliance with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, TMC MLA Arindam Guin on Friday dismissed Humayun Kabir as a "traitor". He accused Kabir of colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and dividing Muslim votes ahead of the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls.

The polling for the 294-member assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.


(with ANI inputs)

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