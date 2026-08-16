/Rats in ice cream, rotten meat in KFC: Major food safety alarm across Maharashtra, Karnataka

Food safety concerns have surfaced in Maharashtra and Karnataka after a video showing a live rat inside an ice cream storage crate at a quick-commerce delivery hub in Kalyan went viral, while officials in Mangaluru raided a KFC outlet following a complaint about allegedly spoiled chicken.
A video, reportedly recorded inside a local fulfilment unit of a major quick-commerce provider in Kalyan’s Godrej Hill area, shows rodents moving around stored frozen food items.
The footage has sparked outrage among residents and consumers, with questions being raised over hygiene standards and food safety protocols at fast-delivery hubs.
Residents have urged the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and municipal authorities to conduct an immediate inspection of the facility and take action if any violations are found.
The incident comes amid increased scrutiny of food establishments in Maharashtra.
Earlier, the Maharashtra FDA suspended the food licence of a Malad-based establishment after an inspection found serious violations, including unhygienic conditions, a large-scale presence of rodents and non-compliance with food safety regulations.
Food Safety Officers inspected the facility at Sarvodaya Bhuvan on Ramchandra Lane in Malad (West), Mumbai, on August 7.
During the inspection, officials found food being improperly stored, with some items kept on contaminated racks or directly on the floor. The cold-storage facilities were also found to be inadequately maintained, while expired, damaged or tampered packaged food products were identified.
The FDA further flagged inadequate insect and rodent-control measures, poor waste management, improper maintenance and the absence of records related to medical examinations and health documentation of food handlers.
Action was initiated under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, along with relevant provisions of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.
The establishment’s food licence was suspended with immediate effect from July 27, 2026, until further orders.
The unit was prohibited from selling, distributing or carrying out any business involving food products during the suspension period. The regulator also warned of strict legal action if the establishment was found operating during the suspension.
Meanwhile, in Karnataka, food safety officials conducted a surprise raid on a KFC outlet at City Centre Mall on KS Rao Road in Mangaluru after receiving a customer complaint alleging that an online order contained spoiled and foul-smelling chicken.
Officials inspected the restaurant’s kitchen, storeroom and cold-storage areas before sealing its go-down. Food samples were collected during the inspection and sent to a laboratory for detailed testing.
According to Food Safety Department officials, further legal and administrative action will depend on the laboratory findings.
The department subsequently expanded its food safety drive across Mysuru city and district.
During the inspections, officials seized 9 kg of expired chicken from Rio Meridian Hotel, 68 kg of meat from Grand Mercure Hotel and 4 kg of mushrooms from Q Star Hotel. Further investigation into the violations is underway.
The incidents in Kalyan, Mumbai, Mangaluru and Mysuru have once again put the spotlight on hygiene, storage and food safety practices, particularly as consumers increasingly rely on online food and grocery delivery services.
(with ANI inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.