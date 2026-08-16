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Rats in ice cream, rotten meat in KFC: Major food safety alarm across Maharashtra, Karnataka

A rat in a quick-commerce ice cream crate and spoiled meat at a KFC outlet have triggered food safety raids across Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 11:10 AM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 11:10 AM IST
Rats in ice cream, rotten meat in KFC: Major food safety alarm across Maharashtra, Karnataka
Image Credit: Left-ANI/ Right-(Representative image IANS)

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