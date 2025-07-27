Rave Party Busted In Hyderabad: Nine Arrested, Various Drugs And Luxury Cars Seized

In a major anti-drug operation, the Telangana Prohibition and Excise Department busted a rave party at a service apartment in Kondapur, Hyderabad, on Saturday night. During the raid, nine people were arrested, and various types of drugs, along with luxury vehicles, were seized from the scene.

The party was held at SV Nilayam, located in the IT hub area of Kondapur. The Excise Task Force raided the location after receiving a tip-off and found the accused consuming drugs and other banned substances. The organizers had allegedly used fake IDs to book the apartment and kept the event private to avoid attention.

During the raid, officials recovered a variety of narcotics, including 2.08 kg of ganja, 50 grams of OG Kush (a variety of cannabis), 11.57 grams of psychedelic or magic mushrooms, 1.91 grams of charas, and 4 LSD blots. Six luxury cars were also seized from the accused.

#WATCH | Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department’s State Task Force busted a rave party in the Kondapur area last night. Nine people have been arrested, and two are absconding. All 11 persons are natives of Andhra Pradesh.



The arrested individuals have been identified as Rahul, Praveen alias Unnati Emmanuela, Ashok Naidu, Sai Krishna, Leela Manikantha, Hilton Joseph, Yashwanth Sridutta, Kumaraswamy, and Sumanth Teja, all natives of Andhra Pradesh. Two more suspects, Shrinivas Choudhary and Akhil, are currently on the run.

According to officials, Rahul arranged the drugs through the dark web and supplied them with the help of his associate Praveen. The party was allegedly organized by two residents of Vijayawada, Vasu and Shivam Rayudu, who are suspected of hosting similar events in the past.

The arrested individuals were handed over to the Serilingampally Excise Police for further investigation. Officials are now probing the financial dealings of the accused and looking for any links to earlier rave parties.

Authorities have assured strict action against the accused and urged the public to report suspicious activities to help combat the rising drug menace in the city.