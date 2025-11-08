Bharatiya Janata Party MP and star campaigner for the Bihar Assembly elections, Ravi Kishan, reportedly received a death threat via a phone message. The threat is allegedly issued in the name of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The threat message was received on the mobile phone of the MP's astrologer, Praveen Shastri, residing in the Gautam Vihar Vistar Colony area under the Ramgarh Tal Police Station jurisdiction.

Details Of The Threatening Call

Praveen Shastri recounted the details of the threatening communication he got on November 4.

The Call: Shastri said he received a call from the number 7904161800.

Threat Content: The caller allegedly made political threats, saying, "This time, both Modi and Yogi will be gone." Crucially, the caller issued a direct death threat to Praveen Shastri and threatened to "take care of" MP Ravi Kishan.

Police Complaint: Shastri has lodged a formal complaint (tahrir) at the Ramgarh Tal Police Station following the threat.

Demand For Enhanced Security

Praveen Shastri stressed urgency for intervention, considering the dangerous threat and the high-profile status of the MP.

Active Campaigner: Shastri wrote to the government to enhance security cover for MP Ravi Kishan by stating that the parliamentarian is very active currently in public life and is canvassing for Bihar Assembly elections. Political Context: The MP is very active in the campaigns of the ruling party, and the threat to him has raised serious security concerns. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter to trace the origins of the call and measure the threat level from the alleged Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

