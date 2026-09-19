BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu was detained by Punjab Police in Ludhiana on Saturday following a high-drama demonstration outside the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) gate. Staging a direct counter-protest as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's motorcade arrived for a Kisan Mela, Bittu brandished a liquor bottle and returned items allegedly thrown at his own convoy a day prior.
Inside the PAU Gate Demonstration
The confrontation unfolded rapidly as security forces moved to block the senior BJP figure from approaching the Chief Minister's vehicles.
The Retaliation: Holding up a bottle of liquor toward the passing vehicles, Bittu declared he was "returning the bottle" and mocking the state's leadership over ongoing political disputes.
Returning Projectiles: Bittu also returned tomatoes and eggs that were allegedly hurled at his vehicles during an earlier incident near Batala while traveling for the BJP’s Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra.
The Detainment: Outnumbered by police details securing the VIP route, Bittu was swiftly taken into custody and removed from the university grounds.
Escalating Clashes Over the Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra
The Ludhiana face-off is the latest flashpoint in a rapidly escalating cycle of political hostility across the state.
The Batala Incident: The protest served as immediate payback for an assault a day earlier near Pathankot, where Bittu claimed his Z-plus protected convoy was targeted with eggs, stones, and weapons by ruling party workers.
Demanding Action: Flanked by party members, Bittu slammed local police inaction over the alleged attack, accusing state leadership of shielding perpetrators and failing to maintain public order during the anti-drug campaign.
Defiant Stance: Vowing that BJP cadres will answer every obstruction democratically, Bittu asserted that opposition figures will continue staging peaceful protests outside official government programs.
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