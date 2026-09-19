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BJP leader Ravneet Bittu detained in Ludhiana after attempting to target Bhagwant Mann's convoy

BJP leader Ravneet Bittu was detained by police in Ludhiana after attempting to throw tomatoes at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's convoy.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 02:20 PM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 03:10 PM IST
BJP leader Ravneet Bittu detained in Ludhiana after attempting to target Bhagwant Mann's convoy
Image Credit: BJP leader Ravneet Bittu was detained by police in Ludhiana.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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