Raxaul Election Result 2025: BJP Candidate Pramod Kumar Sinha Wins Bihar Assembly Seat

Raxaul Election Result 2025: The Election Commission has announced the final results for Raxaul Assembly Constituency in Bihar. The seat has been won by Pramod Kumar Sinha of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who secured 1,06,765 votes. He defeated his nearest rival by a clear margin of 17,878 votes.

Shyam Bihari Prasad of the Indian National Congress finished second with 88,887 votes. Despite putting up a strong fight, he could not close the gap created by the BJP candidate. In third place was Kapil Dev Prasad from the Jan Suraaj Party, who received 14,656 votes.

The numbers show that the main contest was between the BJP and Congress candidates, while the Jan Suraaj candidate remained far behind. The result marks an important victory for the BJP in the region, with Pramod Kumar Sinha maintaining a steady lead from the early rounds of counting.

Raxaul Assembly seat in East Champaran district is very important both strategically and socially. This constituency lies along the Nepal border. Issues like trade, security, and basic development remain at the center of election discussions here.

The population is mainly rural and made up of border traders, so voters are highly concerned about economic growth, roads, education, and healthcare. Caste and social equations strongly influence the election results. In past elections, the contests here have been very close, making Raxaul a key strategic seat for political parties in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.