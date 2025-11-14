Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2984907https://zeenews.india.com/india/raxaul-election-result-2025-bjp-candidate-pramod-kumar-sinha-wins-bihar-assembly-seat-2984907.html
NewsIndia
BIHAR ELECTION 2025

Raxaul Election Result 2025: BJP Candidate Pramod Kumar Sinha Wins Bihar Assembly Seat

Raxaul Election Result 2025: The Election Commission has announced the final results for Raxaul Assembly Constituency in Bihar.

|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 06:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Raxaul Election Result 2025: BJP Candidate Pramod Kumar Sinha Wins Bihar Assembly Seat

Raxaul Election Result 2025: The Election Commission has announced the final results for Raxaul Assembly Constituency in Bihar. The seat has been won by Pramod Kumar Sinha of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who secured 1,06,765 votes. He defeated his nearest rival by a clear margin of 17,878 votes. 

Shyam Bihari Prasad of the Indian National Congress finished second with 88,887 votes. Despite putting up a strong fight, he could not close the gap created by the BJP candidate. In third place was Kapil Dev Prasad from the Jan Suraaj Party, who received 14,656 votes. 

The numbers show that the main contest was between the BJP and Congress candidates, while the Jan Suraaj candidate remained far behind. The result marks an important victory for the BJP in the region, with Pramod Kumar Sinha maintaining a steady lead from the early rounds of counting.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Raxaul Assembly seat in East Champaran district is very important both strategically and socially. This constituency lies along the Nepal border. Issues like trade, security, and basic development remain at the center of election discussions here.

The population is mainly rural and made up of border traders, so voters are highly concerned about economic growth, roads, education, and healthcare. Caste and social equations strongly influence the election results. In past elections, the contests here have been very close, making Raxaul a key strategic seat for political parties in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Bihar election result 2025
Baikunthpur Election Results: BJP's Mithilesh Tiwari Wins By Over 16,000 Votes
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025
Bahadurganj Result 2025: AIMIM's MD Tauseef Alam Wins By Margin Of 28726 Votes
Bihar election result 2025
Rupauli Election Result 2025: JDU's Kaladhar Mandal Wins, RJD Suffers Defeat
Bihar Election 2025
Raxaul Election Result 2025: Pramod Kumar Sinha Wins Bihar Assembly Seat
Bihar election result 2025
Madhepura Election Result 2025: RJD's Chandra Shekhar Defeats JDU's Kavita
Baniapur Election Result 2025
Baniapur Result: Kedar Nath Singh Takes On Chandani Devi In Close Contest
Bihar election results 2025
Bihar Poll Results 2025: How RSS Silently Engineered BJP’s Historic Sweep
Bihar Assembly elections 2025
Phulparas Election 2025: JDU's Sheela Kumari Wins By Margin Of 14099 Votes
Maharajganj Election Result 2025
Maharajganj Election Result: Hem Narayan Sah Leads RJD's Vishal Jaiswal
Bihar Election 2025
Govindganj Election Result 2025: Raju Tiwari Wins Bihar Assembly Seat