Covid in Odisha

Rayagada, Odisha: 64 School students test positive for Covid-19, admin on alert

Rayagada, Odisha: 64 School students test positive for Covid-19, admin on alert
At least 64 students have been tested positive for Covid-19 in Odisha's Rayagada district. All the school students were inmates of two separate hostels in the district. As per District Welfare Officer Ashok Satpathy, 44 students of the hostel named ‘Anwesha’ in the Kotlaguda area tested positive on May 4. The students tested positive when an RT-PCR test was done on all 257 inmates.

The hostel houses students from 8 English-medium schools in the district. The other mass positive cases emerged from the Bissamkatak block of the district where 20 girl students of Hatmuniguda government high school tested positive.  

The district officials have asked the schools to stay vigilant. The administration has increased testing and tracking of Covid cases among the student.  The students who have tested positive have been quarantined. Testing will be done after a few days. 

Covid in OdishaRayagada school coronavirusCoronavirus OdishaOdisha Coronavirus
