RBI Assistant 2026 Notification released for 650 Posts: Apply online at rbi.org.in

RBI Assistant Notification 2026: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the official notification for RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026 on 16 February, 2026. The notification announces 650 vacancies for the post of Assistant across its regional offices.

The online application process has commenced on the official website at www.rbi.org.in. Candidates who are eligible candidates can submit their forms within the prescribed deadline.

This recruitment drive offers graduates an excellent opportunity to secure a position in India’s central banking institution, known for its stability, attractive salary, and career growth prospects.

RBI Assistant notification 2026 apply - Important dates

As per the notification, the online registration process has begun from February 16, 2026. The last date to apply for RBI Assistant is March 8, 2026. Candidates must know that the examination form is available in online mode only.

The notification also mentions the RBI Assistant 2026 exam date. The Preliminary Examination is scheduled to be held on 11th April 2026, while the Main Examination will be conducted on 7th June 2026.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply, candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university. Applicants should be between 20 and 28 years of age, with age relaxation applicable for reserved categories as per government norms. Proficiency in the official language of the state/region applied for is mandatory.

Selection Process

The RBI Assistant selection process consists of three stages:

Preliminary Examination (Online)

Main Examination (Online)

Language Proficiency Test (LPT)

Candidates must qualify in each stage to move forward. Final selection will be based on performance in the main examination and qualifying the LPT.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹450 for General/OBC/EWS candidates and ₹50 for SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-servicemen categories. Payment must be made online through debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI.

Salary and Benefits

Selected candidates will receive an attractive starting salary along with allowances such as Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), transport allowance, and medical benefits. The gross monthly salary is expected to be around ₹45,000–₹50,000, depending on the place of posting.

Interested candidates should carefully read the official notification and apply online through the RBI website before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.