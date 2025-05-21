RBI Gives Quicktouch In-Principle Approval For Payment Aggregator License

QuickPay, the fintech subsidiary of Quicktouch Technologies, has received preliminary approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a Payment Aggregator license in accordance with the Payment and Settlement Systems Act of 2007. This approval brings QuickPay closer to becoming fully operational under the supervision of the RBI. However, the platform still needs to fulfill compliance requirements before it can initiate full operations.

The company stated that this regulatory approval represents a significant milestone for QuickPay within India's digital payments landscape. It aims to finalize the necessary technical and operational validations as per RBI guidelines.

Gaurav Jindal, Managing Director of Quicktouch Technologies, said, “The Reserve Bank of India's recognition strengthens our resolve to build a world-class digital payments platform that supports India’s vision of a vibrant, inclusive and digitally empowered economy.”