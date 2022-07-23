RBI Recruitment 2022: The Reserve Bank of India Services Board has released the admit cards for the RBI Grade B Phase II examination. Candidates who had registered for the RBI vacancies for Officers in Grade B- DEPR/DSIM - PY- 2022 can now download the admit card for the exam through the official site of RBI- rbi.org.in. The online examination for recruitment of Officers in Grade 'B' (DEPR/DSIM) is scheduled to be conducted on August 6, 2022.

How to download RBI Grade B Phase II Exam Admit Card 2022

Visit the official site of RBI on rbi.org.in. On the home page, click on "opportunities" link A new page will open where candidates will have to click on call letter section Click on RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 for Phase II link Enter the login details and submit Your RBI admit card will appear on the screen Check the admit card and download it Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

Candidates must notice that the RBI Grade B Phase 2 examination will be conducted only for the candidates who are shortlisted on the basis of results of Paper -I. "This examination will be in two shifts. Candidates are required to appear in both the shifts. SEPARATE ADMISSION LETTERS SHOULD BE DOWNLOADED FOR EACH SHIFT FROM RBI WEBSITE," stated RBI in its official notice.

