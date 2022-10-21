RBI Grade B Final Result 2022 declared at opportunities.rbi.org.in, direct link to download here

RBI Grade B Final Result 2022: The Reserve Bank of India declared the final result for the posts of officers in RBI Grade B. Candidates who appeared for the grade B officers' recruitment exam can now check the result on the official website of RBI- opportunities.rbi.org.in. Candidates can follow the simple steps to check RBI Result 2022 for Grade B officers here or through the direct link given below

Here's how to download RBI Grade B Officer Result 2022

Visit the website of the RBI- opportunities.rbi.org.in

On the home page click on 'Results' under 'current vacancies' tab

Now click on 'Final Result of Recruitment for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (Direct Recruit-DR) (On Probation-OP) (General/DEPR/DSIM) Streams - Panel Year 2022' link

Download RBI Grade B Result 2022 PDF and check for your roll number

Roll Numbers of the candidates recommended for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) (General) –PY-2022

Roll Numbers of the candidates recommended for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) (DEPR) –PY-2022

Roll Numbers of the candidates recommended for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) (DSIM) –PY-2022

Candidates who have been shortlisted in the RBI Grade B Result 2022 are advised to send five copies (original) of the Attestation Form (duly filled-all in original) by post to Reserve Bank of India Services Board, Reserve Bank of India Building, 3rd Floor, Opposite Mumbai Central Railway Station, Byculla, Mumbai-400008. The candidates should submit their application within two weeks from the date of publication of the result.