RBI Grade B Phase II Exam Admit Card 2023 Out On opportunities.rbi.org.in, Direct Link To Download Here

RBI Grade B Phase II Exam 2023 Admit Card: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit card for Grade B (General) Phase II exam 2023. Candidates can now check and download the hall tickets from the official website - opportunities.rbi.org.in following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.

“The Phase-II online examination will be conducted, only for the candidates who are shortlisted on the basis of results of Phase-I examination. This examination will be in two shifts. Candidates are required to appear in both the shifts. SEPERATE ADMISSION LETTERS SHOULD BE DOWNLOADED FOR MORNING AND AFTERNOON SHIFTS from RBI website. The date, time of Phase-II examination/shifts and venue of examinations is indicated in both the Admission Letters”, stated RBI's official notification.

Here's How To Download RBI Grade B Phase II Exam Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website - opportunities.rbi.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the current vacancies tab and then on call letters

Step 3: Next, click on the “Admission Letters, other guidelines and information handouts for Phase-II examination for Direct Recruitment for the post of Officer in Grade 'B' (General) - Panel Year 2023”

Step 4: In the newly opened tab, entre your registration number and date of birth and log in

Step 5: Download the RBI Grade B Exam Admit Card 2023 and take the print for future reference.