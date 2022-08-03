RBSE Supplementary Admit Card 2022: The admit card for the 10th and 12th supplementary board exams in 2022 has been announced by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE). The exams will be conducted for three days from August 4 to August. Visit the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, to download your admit card if you've applied for the supplementary exam. Students will need their registration number and password to download the admit card.

The relevant schools can also provide hall tickets. The same can be downloaded by school administrators, who can then print out admission cards for their children. Students must remember to bring their hall passes to the exam location because they will not be permitted to take any exams without them. ALSO READ: Kerala KEAM Result Date 2022 likely to be announced THIS WEEK

RBSE Supplementary Admit Card 2022: Here’s how to downlaod the admit card

1. Go to RBSE official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

2. Click on SUPPLY 10th,12th ADMIT 2022 link.

3. Fill in your details of OF Sr.Sec. (Suppl.) EXAM 2022.

4. For Roll Number Enter your Roll Number.

5. For Name wise Select District, Student Name, Father's Name.

6. Click on Submit Button.

7. View your 10th, and 12th Supplementary Admit Card 2022.

8. Take Print For Examination Use.

The RBSE 10th, 12th supplementary examination will be held from 9 am to 11:45 am. The board had announced the 10th grade results on June 13, the 12th grade arts grade reports on June 6, and the results for the commerce and scientific streams on June 1. In total, 82.89% of students passed their tenth exam. While 96.33 percent of candidates passed the 12th-grade arts stream exam, 96.58 percent of candidates passed in science, and as high as 97.53 percent of students who took the exam passed in commerce.