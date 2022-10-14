RBSE 10th, 12th Syllabus 2023 released on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link to download here

RBSE Syllabus 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer has released the syllabus for classes 9, 10,11, and 12. Students can now download the syllabus for their respective classes from the official website of RBSE- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.Students can download the RBSE Class 10th syllabus 2023 and RBSE Class 12th syllabus 2023 following the simple steps given below-

Here's how to download RBSE 10th, 12th board Syllabus 2023

Visit the official site of RBSE board- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage click on ‘Anudeshika Pathyakram 2022-23’ tab Now click on, ‘RBSE class 10 syllabus 2023’ or ‘RBSE class 12 syllabus 2023’ RBSE syllabus pdf file 2023 will be displayed on screen Download the pdf file and take a printout for future reference

This the BSER, Ajmer has changed their exam pattern and divided it into semesters due to the outbreak of COVID. RBSE board will conduct the final RBSE examination 2023 with 100 per cent syllabus.