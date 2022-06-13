हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
rbse 10th result 2022

RBSE 10th Result Declared 2022: Check Rajasthan board Class 10th Scorecard at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 10th Result Declared 2022:: The Board of Secondary Education (BSER), Ajmer Board has released the RBSE 10th Result 2022 today, you can check your result here rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. 

RBSE 10th Result Declared 2022:

RBSE 10th Result Declared 2022: The Board of Secondary Education (BSER), Ajmer has released the RBSE 10th Result 2022 today. The candidates can check the result on the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. This year around 20 lakh students took Class 10th and 12th board examinations from March 31 to April 26 from 8: 30 am to 11: 45 pm. To pass the examination, students must score at least 33% in each compulsory subject individually.

RBSE 10th Result 2022: Here's how to check your scoreboard

Step 1. Visit the official website of Rajasthan Board, rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the ‘class 10th Exam Result’ link, on the homepage

Step 3. Enter login details - roll number, DOB and submit

Your RBSE 10th Result 2022 result will appear on the screen

