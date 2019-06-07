close

RBSE

RBSE 8th result 2019 out: Rajasthan Board Class 8 result declared at rajresults.nic.in

RBSE Rajasthan Board 8th Board Result 2019 | The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the Rajasthan Board Result 2019 for Class 8 at 4 pm on its official website rajresults.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for RBSE 8th 2019 can check their result at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or third party website examresults.net. 

Steps to follow after Rajasthan Board Class 8th Board Result 2019 is announced

1) Visit rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or examresults.net. 
2) Tap on the result link 
3) Click on the new tab and candidates will have to enter the roll number to get the result
4) Tap on the submit button to check the result

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the Rajasthan Board Result 2019 for Class 8 at 4 pm on Friday.  Rajasthan education minister Govind Singh Dotasra announced the time and date of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) 8th Board Result 2019 on Twitter on Thursday. He added that the Ajmer board officials will announce the result at 4 pm.

 

