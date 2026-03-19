RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 likely delayed: Here’s the new expected date and how to check results online

RBSE class 10 result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Class 10 result for the year 2026 is expected to be released soon, with new reports suggesting a possible delay from earlier projections. Till now, School Education Minister Madan Dilawar has not issued any official notification regarding the release of class 10 results. Also, the reports suggest that the delay is due to the holiday and evaluation process schedules.

When will RBSE release class 10th result?

Although RBSE had earlier anticipated declaring the Class 10 results around March 20, current updates indicate that the announcement may be pushed to March 23, 2026 due to ongoing evaluation schedules and holidays. No official confirmation has been made yet by the Board regarding the exact date or time of declaration. Therefore, students are advised to keep themselves updated with the latest notifications.

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Where to check RBSE Class 10 result

Once the results are declared, students can check their scores on the following official portals-

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

These portals are the only verified sources where the RBSE Class 10 result will be published online.

How to Check Your RBSE Class 10th Result Online

Candidates need to follow the instructions given below to download the RBSE class 10th result.

1. Visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

2. Click on the link for RBSE Class 10 Result 2026.

3. Enter your Roll Number as printed on the admit card.

4. Submit the details to view your scorecard and marks.

5. Download or print the result for future reference.

Students and parents are advised to use only the official websites to check results and avoid unofficial links or social media forwards that may mislead or contain incorrect information. Monitoring the official RBSE site regularly will ensure timely access once the results are published.