RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 8 Board Result 2019 today at 4pm, check result at rajresults.nic.in

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the Rajasthan Board Result 2019 for Class 8 at 4 pm on Friday. The candidates who have appeared for the Rajasthan Board exam 2019 for Class 8 can check their scores at the official website rajresults.nic.in.

Rajasthan education minister Govind Singh Dotasra announced the time and date of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) 8th Board Result 2019 on Twitter on Thursday. He added that the Ajmer board officials will announce the result at 4 pm.

Steps to check your Rajasthan Board 8th Board Result 2019:

1) Go to the official site of RBSE at rajresults.nic.in

2) Tap on the result link

3) Click on the new tab and candidates will have to enter the registration number/roll number to get the result

4) Tap on the submit button to check the result