/Re-NEET 2026: A test of trust as 22.79 lakh aspirants take high-stake second chance today

New Delhi: Bringing more than 22.79 lakh medical aspirants back to test centres once again across India and abroad, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination today (June 21). The examination, which will also be held in 14 international locations, follows the cancellation of the original May 3 test after allegations of a paper leak.
Authorities claim to have placed the entire process under tight administrative and security arrangements as the country’s largest medical entrance examination returns under close monitoring.
The three-hour-and-fifteen-minute examination will begin at 2:00 PM and end at 5:15 PM. This year, candidates have been given 195 minutes to complete the paper, compared to the earlier duration of 180 minutes. Ahead of the examination, the NTA carried out nationwide mock drills on Saturday (June 20) to check readiness at centres and ensure coordination across districts and states.
More than 2 lakh personnel have been assigned to manage the examination process. This includes 674 city coordinators, 6,669 independent observers, invigilators, police teams and district administration staff deployed at centres across the country. The movement of question papers has been placed under strict security control, with sealed transport systems and GPS-enabled vehicles escorted by armed personnel.
Officials said the distribution of confidential material has been planned in a way that reduces risk at every stage. In certain regions, the Indian Air Force has been used to transport examination packets to remote centres.
Examination centres will open their gates at 11:00 AM and close entry strictly at 1:30 PM. Candidates reaching there after the deadline will not be allowed inside under any circumstances. Inside the centres, each student will go through multiple verification steps, starting with metal detector checks followed by Aadhaar-based biometric authentication.
The NTA has also issued instructions to centres that candidates should not be turned away only due to biometric mismatches. In such cases, manual verification will be used, and students will be required to complete formal undertakings before being allowed to appear for the test.
With the examination scheduled in the afternoon hours during peak summer conditions, authorities have directed centres to ensure proper arrangements for students. This includes uninterrupted electricity supply through generator backups, functioning fans and lights, clean drinking water, sanitation facilities and access to basic medical support.
Candidates have been instructed to carry a fresh colour printout of their re-issued admit card along with a valid government photo identity card. Two passport-size photographs matching their application details are also mandatory for entry. The NTA has advised students to wear light clothing with half sleeves and simple footwear such as slippers, while items such as shoes, heavy accessories and jewellery are prohibited.
The re-test stands as an important moment for the country’s medical admission system, which is under close public and judicial attention following the cancellation of the earlier exam.
With lakhs of students appearing across multiple time zones and countries, the administration has treated the exercise as a coordinated effort to maintain uniformity and control across all centres.
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