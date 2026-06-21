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Re-NEET 2026: A test of trust as 22.79 lakh aspirants take high-stake second chance today

The NEET-UG 2026 re-exam is being held because the original test was cancelled following allegations of a paper leak. The move has placed the NTA’s handling of the exam process under scrutiny as lakhs of students were asked to appear again.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 07:05 AM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 07:05 AM IST
Re-NEET 2026: A test of trust as 22.79 lakh aspirants take high-stake second chance today
Image Credit: NEET-UG aspirants undergoing security checks. (File photo: ANI)

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