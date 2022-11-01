React Native App Development Companies in India 2023

Looking for the best React Native App Development Companies in India? Well, that's enough! Considering React Native is currently the trend in app development, it's not surprising. As a result, multiple companies are developing React native apps now available on the market. Apps were developed rapidly and inexpensively due to their platform compatibility, contributing to their popularity. So what is React Native, how does it operate, why is it so well-liked, and who are the best development companies? This article's rating of the best React Native app development companies is the product of extensive research that included a thorough analysis of the businesses. Let's dive in!

Why is React Native So Popular? What is It?

A popular JavaScript-based mobile app framework called React Native enables you to develop natively rendered mobile apps for iOS and Android. Facebook first made React Native accessible as an open-source project in 2015. Within a brief period, It became the best mobile development tool in the rankings. React Native development is used to power some of the most popular mobile applications in the world, including Skype, Instagram, and Facebook.

The popularity of React Native is attributed to its lightning-fast load times and fluid, responsive user interface. Moreover, React Native enables developers to develop apps at a significantly quicker rate and lower cost than they could with native development while preserving a similar level of usability and quality.

Best React Native App Development Companies in 2023

Many companies create React Native apps, but which ones are the best? The list is below!

1. Pairroxz Technologies:

With a skilled team of developers who have completed more than 2500 projects worldwide and worked with more than 15 development platforms, Pairroxz technologies have been one of the well-known top react native app development companies in India since 2011. The ISO-certified company provides worldwide assistance with web and app development with a client retention rate of 95%.

2. Wipro:

Wipro is an Indian multinational company that provides consulting, information technology, and business process services. The company focuses on innovative solutions to provide end-to-end solutions to their communities and clients so they can succeed in a constantly changing world. They have over 2,40,000 specialists and business partners spread across 66 countries.

3. Tech Mahindra:

Tech Mahindra delivers cutting-edge, customized information technology experiences in the globalized economy. The company has more than 1,25,700 workers working in 90 countries representing 941 international clients, including Fortune 500 companies. It is one of the top IT companies in India.

4. Mindtree:

Mindtree is a global Indian company that specializes in outsourcing and information technology. Its headquarters are located in Bangalore, India. The company was established in 1999 with excellent software solutions and currently working with more than 21,000+ experts.

5.NeoSOFT:

NeoSOFT is a digital accelerator for startups, SMEs, MSMEs, and large corporations. Various industries, including BFSI, healthcare, e-commerce and retail, insurance, semi-government and government, and more, have been greatly affected. Their solutions are specifically designed to meet the demands of particular industries due to their great 25+ years of experience and rapidly growing family of 4000+ engineering professionals, whose specialties range from IT Consulting, Operational Plans & Implementation, Business Process Re-engineering, and IT Modernization.

6. CISIN:

A 2003 startup in the IT industry, Cyber Infrastructure Inc. has operations in Atlanta, Miami, New York, London, India, and Singapore. The company focuses on IT, marketing, and gaming and mainly works with mid-market-level businesses. Due to the integration of their multi-platform talents and in-depth experience in their respective sectors, 1000+ employees are ready to handle challenging international projects.

7. Experion Technologies:

Exerion Technologies is a digital technology company with offices all over the world. These include the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, the Middle East, Australia, and New Zealand. It has over 14 years of experience in this field. Experion works with more than 300 clients in 32 countries to help businesses in all industries realize their full potential by using the power of mobile, online, analytics, cloud, and digital technologies.

8. Kellton:

Kellton is a digital transformation business with ISO certification where innovation meets vision. The internationally recognized organization employs more than 1800 people worldwide and provides cutting-edge digital transformation solutions and services in strategy, consulting, digital, and technology. It has assisted hundreds of customers in various industries and earned a prominent place in the ecosystem.

9. Daffodil Software:

Established in 1999, Daffodil Software is a multi-award-winning mobile app development company that offers dependable and appealing mobile solutions. The corporation employs more than 1200 experts and is recognized for its technological adaptability, exceptional execution skills, relentless focus on client satisfaction, and unmatched dedication. For over 20 years, Daffodil Software has been a trustworthy software technology partner to businesses worldwide.



10. Uplers:

Uplers started as an outsourcing business in 2012, offering professional services to clients worldwide. They serve 7000+ international clients in 52+ countries with a group of more than 1000 experts. The Upper primary objective is to create a potential ecosystem that links opportunities with the right talent.



This list is carefully selected after extensive research on websites like clutch. Co and app development companies.co, others. The study considered several variables: portfolio, market value, employee strength, user ratings, and work experience.

