Read the full Home Ministry notification declaring Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed, Zaki-ur-Rahman Lakhvi, Dawood Ibrahim as terrorists

Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar, Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed, chief operational commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba Zaki-ur-Rahman Lakhvi and 1993 Mumbai blasts mastermind Dawood Ibrahim as terrorists under UAPA.

Azhar, Saeed, Lakhvi and Dawood are wanted in India for their involvement in different terror attacks in India.

Here's the full Home Ministry notification declaring Azhar, Saeed, Lakhvi and Dawood as terrorists

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS NOTIFICATION

New Delhi, the 4th September, 2019

S.O. 3193(E).—Whereas, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967) (hereinafter referred to as the said Act) has been enacted to provide for more effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of individuals and associations and for dealing with terrorist activities and for matters connected therewith; And whereas, clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the said Act empowers the Central Government to notify the name of an individual in the Fourth Schedule to the Act, if it believes that he is involved in terrorism;

And whereas, Maulana Masood Azhar @ Maulana Mohammad Masood Azhar Alvi @ Vali Adam Issa, having date of birth on the 10 July, 1968, S/o Allah Baksh Sabir is founder, chief and key leader of proscribed terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad, which is listed as a terrorist organisation under the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 at serial number 6; And whereas, Maulana Masood Azhar is designated as a global terrorist by the United Nations under the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1267 on the 1st May, 2019 and was declared as a proclaimed offender by the Special Judge (POTA), New Delhi; And whereas, Jaish-e-Mohammad under the patronage of Maulana Masood Azhar, extensively undertakes recruitment drives for terrorist activities and his preaching wings regularly organise events in order to urge people to promote terrorism and support their actions against India;

And whereas, Jaish-e-Mohammad under the patronage of Maulana Masood Azhar has been involved in various terrorist attacks in India, which include the following namely:-

(1) Terror attack on the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislative Assembly complex in Srinagar on the 1st October, 2001 wherein thirty eight people were killed.

(2) Terror attack on the Parliament of India on the 13th December, 2001 wherein six security force personnel, two Parliament Security Service personnel and a civilian were killed.

(3) Terror attack on the 2nd January, 2016 at Pathankot in Punjab by militants coming from Pakistan, belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad, wherein seven security forces personnel were killed and thirty seven were injured.

(4) Terror attacks on BSF camp at Humhama, Srinagar (October, 2017), on CRPF camp at Lethpora, Pulwama (December, 2017), on Army Camp, Sunjwan, Jammu (February, 2018).

(5) Pulwama terror attack on 14th February, 2019 wherein forty security force personnel were killed.

And whereas, Maulana Masood Azhar is accused in various cases registered and being investigated by the National Investigation Agency and chargesheet had been filed against him in Pathankot air base attack case; And whereas, Red Corner Notices No. A-1086/7-2004 and A-4367/5-2016 have been issued against Maulana Masood Azhar; And whereas, the Central Government believes that Maulana Masood Azhar is involved in terrorism and Maulana Masood Azhar is to be notified as a terrorist under the said Act;

Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the Central Government hereby makes the following amendment in the Fourth Schedule to the said Act, namely:- In the Fourth Schedule to the said Act, the following serial number and entries shall be inserted, namely:-

“1. Maulana Masood Azhar @ Maulana Mohammad Masood Azhar Alvi @ Vali Adam Issa”. S.O.3194(E).—Whereas, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967) (hereinafter referred to as the said Act) has been enacted to provide for more effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of individuals and associations and for dealing with terrorist activities and for matters connected therewith;

And whereas, clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the said Act empowers the Central Government to notify the name of an individual in the Fourth Schedule to the Act, if it believes that he is involved in terrorism; And whereas, Hafiz Muhammad Saeed @ Hafiz Mohammad Sahib @ Hafiz Mohaddad Sayid @ Hafiz Muhammad @ Hafiz Saeed @ Hafez Mohammad Saeed @ Hafiz Mohammad Sayeed @ Mohammad Sayed @ Muhammad Saeed, having date of birth on the 5th June, 1950, S/o Kamal-ud-Din, is founder, chief and key leader of proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) / Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD); And whereas, LeT is listed as a terrorist organisation under the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 at serial No. 5; And whereas, Hafiz Muhammad Saeed is designated as a global terrorist by the United Nations under the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1267 on the 10th December, 2008;

And whereas, Hafiz Muhammad Saeed has been involved in various terrorist attacks in India, which include the following namely:

(1) Red Fort attack (22nd December, 2000) : 3 persons including 2 army jawans were killed.

(2) Rampur attack (1st January, 2008) : 7 CRPF personnel and 1 civilian were killed.

(3) 26/11 Mumbai attack (26-28 Nov.2008) : 166 people killed including 25 foreigners and 235 people were injured.

(4) Attack on BSF Convoy at Udhampur in Jammu & Kashmir (5th August, 2015);

And whereas, Hafiz Muhammad Saeed is accused in various cases registered and being investigated by the National Investigation Agency, which inter-alia include Jammu and Kashmir terror conspiracy and terror funding case and Dukhtaran-E-Millat case and chargesheet had been filed against him in Headley case (26/11 Mumbai terror attack);

And whereas Red Corner Notice No. A-2414/8-2009 has been issued against Hafiz Muhammad Saeed on the 28 August, 2009 for his role in 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case; And whereas, the Central Government believes that Hafiz Muhammad Saeed is involved in terrorism and Hafiz Muhammad Saeed is to be notified as a terrorist under the said Act; Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the Central Government hereby makes the following amendment in the Fourth Schedule to the said Act, namely:- In the Fourth Schedule to the said Act, after serial number 1 and entries relating thereto, the following serial number and entries shall be inserted, namely:-

“2. Hafiz Muhammad Saeed @ Hafiz Mohammad Sahib @ Hafiz Mohaddad Sayid @ Hafiz Muhammad @ Hafiz Saeed @ Hafez Mohammad Saeed @ Hafiz Mohammad Sayeed @ Mohammad Sayed @ Muhammad Saeed”.

S.O.3195(E).—Whereas, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967) (hereinafter referred to as the said Act) has been enacted to provide for more effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of individuals and associations and for dealing with terrorist activities and for matters connected therewith; And whereas, clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the said Act empowers the Central Government to notify the name of an individual in the Fourth Schedule to the Act, if it believes that he is involved in terrorism;

And whereas, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi @ Abu Waheed Irshad Ahmad Arshad @ Kaki Ur-Rehman @ Zakir Rehman Lakhvi @ Zaki-Ur-Rehman Lakvi @ Zakir Rehman, having date of birth on the 30th December, 1960, S/o Hafiz Aziz-ur-Rehman, is the chief operational commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and also one of its founder members; And whereas, LeT is listed as a terrorist organisation under the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 at serial number 5;

And whereas, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi is designated by the United Nations as a global terrorist under the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1267 on the 10th December, 2008; And whereas, Zaki-ur-Rehman-Lakhvi has been involved in various terrorist attacks in India, which include the following, namely:

(1) Red Fort attack (22nd December, 2000): 3 persons including 2 army jawans were killed.

(2) Rampur attack (1st January, 2008) : 7 CRPF personnel and 2 civilian were killed.

(3) 26/11 Mumbai attack (26-28 Nov.2008) : 166 people killed including 25 foreigners and 235 people were injured.

(4) Attack on BSF Convoy at Udhampur in Jammu & Kashmir (5th August, 2015);

And whereas, Zaki-ur-Rehman-Lakhvi is accused in various cases registered and being investigated by the National Investigation Agency, which inter-alia include LeT Abu Jundal case and Udhampur terror attack on BSF convoy and chargesheet had been filed against him in Headley case (26/11 Mumbai terror attack);

And whereas Red Corner Notice No. A-2413/8-2009 was issued on the 28 August, 2009 for his role in 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case; And whereas, the Central Government believes that Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi is involved in terrorism and Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi is to be notified as a terrorist under the said Act;

Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the Central Government hereby makes the following amendment in the Fourth Schedule to the said Act, namely:-

In the Fourth Schedule to the said Act, after serial number 2 and entries relating thereto, the following serial number and entries shall be inserted, namely:-

“3. Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi @ Abu Waheed Irshad Ahmad Arshad @ Kaki Ur-Rehman @ Zakir Rehman Lakhvi @ Zaki-Ur-Rehman Lakvi @ Zakir Rehman”.

S.O.3196(E).—Whereas, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967) (hereinafter referred to as the said Act) has been enacted to provide for more effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of individuals and associations and for dealing with terrorist activities and for matters connected therewith;

And whereas, clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the said Act empowers the Central Government to notify the name of an individual in the Fourth Schedule to the Act, if it believes that he is involved in terrorism; And whereas, Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar @ Dawood Hasan Shiekh Kaskar @ Dawood Bhai @ Dawood Sabri @ Iqbal Seth @ Bada Patel @ Dawood Ebrahim @ Sheikh Dawood Hassan @ Abdul Hamid Abdul Aziz @ Anis Ibrahim @ Aziz Dilip @ Daud Hasan Shaikh Ibrahim Kaskar @ Daud Ibrahim Memon Kaskar @ Dawood Hasan Ibrahim Kaskar @ Dawood Ibrahim Memon @ Kaskar Dawood Hasan @ Shaikh Mohd Ismail Abdul Rehman @ Dowood Hassan Shaikh Ibrahim @ Dawood Bhai Low quality @ Ibrahim Shaikh Modh Anis @ Shaikh Ismail Abdul @ Sheikh Farooqi @ Iqbal Bhai having date of birth on the 26th December, 1955, S/o Ibrahim Kaskar, runs an international underworld crime syndicate and is involved in perpetrating acts of terror, promoting religious fundamentalism, terror financing, arms smuggling, circulation of counterfeit currency, money laundering, narcotics, extortion and benami real estate business in India and abroad and is also involved in assassination attempts on prominent personalities to create social disharmony

and terrorise common man;

And whereas, Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar is designated as a Global terrorist by the United Nations under the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1267 and he is listed in Al-Qaida sanction list on the 3rd November, 2003 And whereas, the United Nations Security Council had also issued a Special Notice No. U-65/4-2006 in the name of Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar on 6th April, 2006; And whereas, Islamic State of Iraq and Levant and Al-Qaeda Sanction Committee of United Nations Security Council had listed Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar for participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf or in support of, supplying, selling or transferring arms and related material or otherwise supporting acts or activities of Osama bin Laden, Al-Qaeda and the Taliban;

And whereas, a series of bomb blasts were executed by Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates in Mumbai in March 1993, which resulted in deaths of 257 persons and injured over 1000 persons apart from destruction of properties on a massive scale And whereas, an Arrest warrant No. 4913 was issued on the 1st April, 1993 by the judicial authorities in Mumbai and Red Corner Notice No. A-135/4/1993 was also issued against Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar in 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blast case; And whereas, the Central Government believes that Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar is involved in terrorism and Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar is to be notified as a terrorist under the said Act;

Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the Central Government hereby makes the following amendment in the Fourth Schedule to the said Act, namely:-

In the Fourth Schedule to the said Act, after serial number 3 and entries relating thereto, the following serial number and entries shall be inserted, namely:-

“4. Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar @ Dawood Hasan Shiekh Kaskar @ Dawood Bhai @ Dawood Sabri @ Iqbal Seth @ Bada Patel @ Dawood Ebrahim @ Sheikh Dawood Hassan @ Abdul Hamid Abdul Aziz @ Anis Ibrahim @ Aziz Dilip @ Daud Hasan Shaikh Ibrahim Kaskar @ Daud Ibrahim Memon Kaskar @ Dawood Hasan Ibrahim Kaskar @ Dawood Ibrahim Memon @ Kaskar Dawood Hasan @ Shaikh Mohd Ismail Abdul Rehman @ Dowood Hassan Shaikh Ibrahim @ Dawood Bhai Low quality @ Ibrahim Shaikh Modh Anis @ Shaikh Ismail Abdul @ Sheikh Farooqi @ Iqbal Bhai”.