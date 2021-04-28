हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

Ready 24X7 to carry out COVID-19 relief operations: IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria tells PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi held a review meeting with Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria who informed that fleets were ready round-the-clock to meet COVID-19 related tasks both within the country and overseas.

Ready 24X7 to carry out COVID-19 relief operations: IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria tells PM Narendra Modi
(Image courtesy: Twitter)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a review meeting with Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria and was briefed about the round-the-clock readiness of the entire heavy-lift fleet and substantial numbers of its medium-lift fleets to meet COVID-19 related tasks both within the country and overseas.

The Prime Minister's Office in a statement said: "Bhadauria told the prime minister about a dedicated 'Covid Air Support Cell' set up by the IAF to ensure faster coordination with different ministries and agencies on COVID-19 related operations."

Also, the PM Modi was told that the Air Force is deploying big as well as medium-sized aircraft to cover all terrains. An aircrew for all fleets have been augmented to ensure round-the-clock operations.

"Hospitals under the IAF have increased COVID-19 facilities and are also allowing civilians wherever possible" the air chief said in the statement.

During the meeting, PM Modi stressed the need to increase the speed, scale and safety of operations in transporting oxygen tankers and other essential material.

Further, PM Modi enquired about the health of IAF personnel and their families to which it was emntioned that a near saturation vaccination coverage has been achieved in the IAF.

Meanwhile, the IAF airlifted nine cryogenic oxygen containers from Dubai and Singapore and has brought them to the Panagarh air base in West Bengal on Tuesday, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

