Ready before the fire starts: The IAF and its homegrown FF bot are thinking ahead

The Ministry of Defence, some time back, released footage of an autonomous firefighting robot navigating live fire conditions at Pokhran, drawing widespread attention to a domestically developed system that featured prominently at the Indian Air Force's Vayu Shakti 2026 exercise. The video shows the robot advancing through smoke and heat without any personnel in proximity — an operational scenario that underscored the system's core purpose.

The Firefighting Robot, referred to as the FF Bot, was among the more closely watched ground-based systems at the biennial exercise, which has traditionally centred on aerial firepower and precision strike operations. Its appearance reflected a deliberate effort by the IAF to showcase force protection technologies alongside conventional combat platforms, and the timing could not have been more relevant.

Across the world's active conflict zones, a pattern has emerged that every defence planner is now being forced to reckon with. In Iran, where the US-Israel campaign has been ongoing since February 28, fuel depots have turned into rivers of fire, with four oil storage facilities struck in a single wave near Tehran, choking the capital in smoke for days. Ammunition depots have not merely exploded — they have cooked off in sequence, each detonation feeding the next until entire sections of military infrastructure are gone. In Ukraine, a single strike on the 107th GRAU arsenal destroyed an estimated 30,000 tons of shells, rockets, guided bombs and fuel, with storage bunkers built to survive nuclear strikes failing entirely to contain the chain reaction.

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In Syria, Israeli strikes on a weapons bunker complex near Tartus left clean-up crews finding shrapnel and damaged weapons littering surrounding hillsides hours after the initial strike, as pockets of stockpiled munitions continued to catch fire. The recurring lesson is the same everywhere: the missile starts the fire, and the fire finishes the job — in an environment where no human crew can safely operate near live secondary detonation risk.

That is the operational gap the FF Bot was built to fill.

The MoD footage required little commentary. The robot negotiates broken terrain, pushes through dense smoke, locks onto a fire source and deploys its suppression system — completing the sequence without a single operator entering the hazard zone. For any air force watching fuel farms and munitions bays burn across active war zones, that capability is no longer theoretical. It is urgent.

The FF Bot was developed by Swadeshi Empresa Pvt Ltd under iDEX — the Innovations for Defence Excellence programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at DefExpo 2018 in Chennai — which was designed to channel structured funding and trial access toward smaller domestic firms, reducing the sector's dependence on large public-sector undertakings for innovation.

The hardware reflects that development process. Its six-wheel drive, available in full-track or half-track configuration, is paired with high-torque motors that allow it to drag a water-filled hosepipe across rubble without losing pace. It can tow a vehicle weighing up to five tonnes, meaning its usefulness does not end when the fire does. A stainless steel body resists corrosion in chemically hostile conditions, and an onboard self-cooling system keeps the robot functional in the same heat it has been sent to fight. Its 360-degree turning radius makes it practical inside hangars, corridors and collapsed structures where wider vehicles cannot operate. Optical and thermal cameras ensure operators maintain visibility through smoke and low-light conditions, while the control station — built around a touchscreen and ergonomic joystick — is deliberately intuitive, because when a situation is deteriorating fast, interface complexity is a liability.

The FF Bot has also undergone cross-service development — originally trialled for naval platforms before being adapted for army and subsequently Air Force use — a trajectory that reflects both the system's versatility and the maturity of the iDEX pipeline that produced it. To date, the programme has supported over 300 contracts with cumulative funding of more than Rs 1,500 crore, building a domestic defence supply chain that reduces dependence on foreign components and ensures long-term maintainability.

As active conflicts continue to demonstrate what uncontrolled fire does to military infrastructure, it is forward-thinking ideas such as the FF Bot that really count.