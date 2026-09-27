/‘Ready for any strikes if terror continues': Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday warned that India is prepared to strike terrorists as long as a neighbouring country continues to “propagate terrorism”, in a message widely directed at Pakistan. Singh then made a more pointed reference to India’s response to cross-border terrorism.
Speaking at the NDTV Defence Summit 2026, Singh said India wanted peace and did not seek war or the territory of another country, but cautioned that its preference for peace should not be mistaken for weakness.
“India believes in peace, does not want war. India does not want to take over another land, does not want to threaten anyone. But there is a difference between silence and weakness," he said, adding, “India wants peace, but it will not compromise on its security. Till the time our neighbouring country propagates terrorism, we will be ready for any strikes against terrorists - we want to tell them and the world.”
India has repeatedly accused Pakistan-based terrorist groups of carrying out attacks on Indian soil. The April 22, 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, killed 26 people, 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
Singh also made clear that India’s willingness to engage in dialogue had limits when it came to terrorism.
“India believes in dialogue, but if any country propagates terrorism, the dialogue will end then and there. India wants cooperation but not at the cost of national interest.”
The Defence Minister also spoke about India’s preparedness and the need for the armed forces to remain ready for changing forms of warfare.
He said India’s defence strategy was “future ready” and stressed that the country had diversified its energy resources.
“Energy resources have been diversified...If you want peace, prepare for war... there's an English saying; another is: the more you sweat in peace, the less you bleed in war. We have kept both the batons in mind; prepare for war.”
Singh said the modern soldier operates in a “multi-domain environment”, underlining the changing nature of military operations.
He also stressed the importance of reducing India’s dependence on foreign suppliers and building domestic defence capabilities.
He said India was pursuing an “aatmanirbhar” approach to defence and that strategic autonomy would depend on the ability to produce and control critical parts of the defence supply chain. “Our philosophy is simple: why buy what can be produced here?”
He added, “From chips to ships, from screws to complete weapon systems, this will take India to strategic autonomy.”
Singh’s remarks come amid the government’s continued emphasis on domestic defence production and preparedness, with the Defence Minister arguing that India’s capabilities must be built for future security requirements rather than only current challenges.
(With IANS inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.