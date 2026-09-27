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‘Ready for any strikes if terror continues': Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warned that India is prepared to strike terrorists if a neighbouring country continues to “propagate terrorism”, stressing that national security will not be compromised for peace or dialogue.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 03:08 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 03:08 PM IST
‘Ready for any strikes if terror continues': Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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