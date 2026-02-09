‘Ready for Jail’: Assam CM Himanta Sarma defies Owaisi complaint over ‘Point-Blank’ video row

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma dismissed an official police complaint filed against him by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi over a now-deleted video. Sarma welcomed arrest if needed and reaffirmed his firm opposition to Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Sarma declared he has no objection to jail time, claiming ignorance of the video's details. He stood by his stance, vowing to continue opposing Bangladeshi infiltrators regardless of legal action.

"I am ready to go to jail, what can I do? I do not know anything about any video. If he has filed a case against me, arrest me; what objection do I have? I have no objection. But I stand by my words, I am against Bangladeshi infiltrators and I will continue to be against them," Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The issue erupted after Himanta Biswa Sarma's video controversy amid Assam's long-running battle against alleged Bangladeshi illegal immigration, intensified by Bangladesh's volatile February 12, 2026, election.

The opposition accuses Sarma of hate speech targeting Muslims, while Sarma frames it as anti-infiltrator rhetoric, sparking national political backlash.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday lodged an official complaint with Hyderabad City Police on Monday, labeling the video as "genocidal hate speech." He alleged it depicted Sarma symbolically shooting Muslims, using phrases like "Point blank shot" and "No Mercy" to incite violence and outrage religious feelings.

The video appeared on Assam BJP's official X account on February 7, 2026, and was deleted the next day, though it persists on social media. Owaisi urged the police to act suo motu under constitutional duties to curb hate speech.

Owaisi raised the issue at a Zaheerabad rally on Sunday while campaigning for Telangana's February 11 municipal elections. He accused the BJP of fostering communal hatred, touted AIMIM's relief efforts in past violence like Jainoor and Medak clashes, and called for votes to promote inclusive local governance.

The controversial video was posted on Assam BJP’s X handle with the purpose of showing how Assam has deported thousands of suspected Bangladeshi migrants under BJP rule since 2016, with Sarma leading evictions and rhetoric like "foreigners-free Assam."

(with ANI inputs)

