'Ready To Even Go To Jail': Mamata Meets Teachers Who Lost Their Jobs Post SC Order

Days, after the Supreme Court invalidated the appointment of over 25,000 teachers and staffers in state-run and aided schools in West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday, met the eligible teachers who lost their jobs and assured them full support. She asserted that her government will ensure they don't remain jobless or have a break in service.

The apex court had on April 3 invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and staffers in state-run and aided schools in Bengal, calling the entire selection process "vitiated and tainted."

Reacting to the top court’s order, Banerjee told affected candidates during the meeting in Kolkata, “I will stand by those who have lost their jobs in an unjust manner. I don’t care what others think. I will do everything to restore your dignity”. “We have separate plans in place to ensure that the eligible candidates do not face any break in service. We will not allow them to remain jobless,” she said.

Reiterating that the state government respects the Supreme Court ruling, Banerjee said the administration is taking proactive steps to handle the situation with "utmost care and fairness."

"There is a conspiracy going on to destroy the education system. Teachers of classes 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th are the gateways to higher education...Many (teachers) are gold medalists, they have achieved great results in their lives, and you are calling them thieves. You are calling them incompetent, who gave you this right? Who is playing this game," the West Bengal CM said.

#WATCH | Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met with teachers who lost their jobs. The Supreme Court has upheld the Calcutta High Court's order cancelling the appointment of over 25,000 staff in Bengal's schools by the SSC



West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says,… pic.twitter.com/OWavYlPVYO — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2025

CM Banerjee also claimed that her name was being dragged into something about which “I have no inkling”, referring to discrepancies in the school job appointments. “I am ready to even go to jail if anyone wants to penalise me for standing with those who lost school jobs,” Banerjee asserted. “There is a conspiracy to break the entire education system. A dirty game is being played by some people," she said, in an apparent reference to the opposition BJP and the CPI(M).

