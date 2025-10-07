'Ready To Face Jail': Lawyer Who Targeted CJI Gavai Stands By His Actions

Rakesh Kishore, the 72-year-old lawyer who attempted to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan R Gavai inside the Supreme Court on Monday, has stated he feels “no remorse” for his actions, even as his family has strongly condemned him.

Kishore said he was “ready to face jail” and maintained he had no political affiliation. “It would have been better if I were in jail. My family is very unhappy with what I did. They are unable to understand,” he said in a conversation with Hindustan Times.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:35 am during proceedings in Court No. 1, when Kishore allegedly attempted to remove his shoe and throw it in the direction of the CJI. He was immediately restrained by security personnel and escorted out of the courtroom.

According to court officials, CJI Gavai reportedly instructed staff to “just ignore” the incident and advised that Kishore be warned and released.

Police confirmed that Kishore possessed valid credentials, including a Bar Council of India card and a temporary Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) membership, which allowed access to the courtroom.

Speaking from his residence in Mayur Vihar, Kishore made a series of incoherent claims, alleging he was influenced by a “divine force.” He said he was disturbed by a recent judgment in which the CJI-led bench declined to entertain a plea regarding the restoration of a beheaded Lord Vishnu idol at the Javari Temple in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh. The bench had ruled that the matter fell under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

“I couldn’t sleep after that judgment,” Kishore said. “The almighty was asking me every night how I could rest after such an insult.” He added that he was further angered after reading about the CJI’s recent speech in Mauritius, where Justice Gavai stated that “India’s legal system operates under the rule of law, not under the rule of bulldozer.”

Kishore, who claims to hold a PhD in medical entomology from Banaras Hindu University and to have once consulted for the World Health Organization, also insisted he is “mentally fit.”

However, members of the legal community described Kishore as a marginal figure with little professional involvement. SCBA Joint Secretary Meenesh Dubey stated, “He has been a temporary member of the Supreme Court Bar Association since 2011, but barely appeared in any cases. To become a permanent member, one must appear in 20 cases for two consecutive years. He never met that threshold.”

Dubey, who met Kishore following the incident, said the lawyer “felt no guilt” even after being told that his behaviour was indefensible. “He said he was right and refused to apologise. This seemed less about faith and more about seeking attention. It could even be a publicity stunt,” Dubey added.

Kishore’s family members, though not speaking publicly, were reportedly angered and embarrassed by his actions. Kishore acknowledged their disapproval, saying his relatives were “deeply upset.”

Following the incident, the Bar Council of India suspended Kishore’s membership. He confirmed receiving the suspension letter and said, “I am okay with that.”