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‘Ready to go to jail’: CJP leaders demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation in Mumbai

CJP chief Abhijeet Dipke had earlier announced the agitation, accusing the CEC of failing to protect voters’ rights. The party’s leaders said the Mumbai protest would mark the beginning of a nationwide campaign against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 04:03 PM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 04:03 PM IST
‘Ready to go to jail’: CJP leaders demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation in Mumbai
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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