Ready to talk to protesters in Shaheen Bagh, clear doubts on CAA: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad claimed that the government is ready to talk to protesters in Shaheen Bagh and clear all their doubts provided it is in a structured form.

The BJP minister posted a clip of his answer on microblogging site Twitter today (February 1) morning. He wrote: "Government is ready to talk to protestors of Shaheen Bagh but then it should be in a structured form and the Narendra Modi govt is ready to communicate with them and clear all their doubts they have against CAA."

Live TV

In the clip recorded during a television interview, Prasad answers a question about why no representative of the BJP-led Centre visited Shaheen Bagh, where the women are holding a sit-in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for more than 50 days now.

The anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh started on December 15, 2019, days after the passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill in both houses of Parliament. The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.