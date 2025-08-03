Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2940953https://zeenews.india.com/india/real-friends-keep-promises-even-after-death-mp-man-fulfils-friend-s-last-wish-with-dance-at-his-funeral-viral-video-2940953.html
NewsIndia
MADHYA PRADESH FUNERAL DANCE

Real Friends Keep Promises, Even After Death: MP Man Fulfils Friend’s Last Wish With Dance At His Funeral | VIRAL VIDEO

The man, 51-year-old Ambalal Prajapati, was honoring the final wish of his dear friend, 71-year-old Sohanlal Jain. As Jain’s body was carried for its last rites earlier this week, Prajapati danced solemnly in front of the bier, just as his friend had asked.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 03, 2025, 04:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Real Friends Keep Promises, Even After Death: MP Man Fulfils Friend’s Last Wish With Dance At His Funeral | VIRAL VIDEOPhoto Credit: Screen grab from the video viral on X

New Delhi: In a rare and moving display of friendship, a man from Jawasia village in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, was seen dancing through tears during the funeral procession of his closest friend, fulfilling a promise made long before death knocked.

The man, 51-year-old Ambalal Prajapati, was honoring the final wish of his dear friend, 71-year-old Sohanlal Jain. As Jain’s body was carried for its last rites earlier this week, Prajapati danced solemnly in front of the bier, just as his friend had asked.

The emotional moment, captured on video, quickly went viral across social media platforms including X and Instagram.

The gesture moved many, both those present and those watching online. Villagers stood in respectful silence, some visibly emotional as Ambalal kept the promise with grace and love. "I had promised my friend I would dance during his last journey, and I did. He was more than a friend; he was like my shadow," Ambalal told the media.

A letter written by Jain before his passing surfaced alongside the video. In it, he had requested: “Ambalal and Shankarlal should dance together in front of my bier. And if I’ve ever made a mistake knowingly or unknowingly, please forgive me.”

Sohanlal Jain had been battling cancer for two years, undergoing treatment in Ratlam, Mandsaur, and Ahmedabad. Despite the efforts, he eventually succumbed to the illness.

Pandit Rakesh Sharma, who conducted the last rites, remarked on the uniqueness of their bond, “One rarely sees this kind of friendship. Sohanlal ji had asked Ambalal to dance, and he fulfilled that wish with true devotion. May such friendships live on.”

Social media users were equally touched. “An example of real friendship, a friend dances in his final journey,” one comment read. Another called it a “heart-touching moment that proves true friendship lives on, even after death.”

As Friendship Day approaches, Ambalal’s heartfelt tribute reminds us all that some promises, and some friendships, are eternal.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK