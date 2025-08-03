Real Friends Keep Promises, Even After Death: MP Man Fulfils Friend’s Last Wish With Dance At His Funeral | VIRAL VIDEO

New Delhi: In a rare and moving display of friendship, a man from Jawasia village in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, was seen dancing through tears during the funeral procession of his closest friend, fulfilling a promise made long before death knocked.

The man, 51-year-old Ambalal Prajapati, was honoring the final wish of his dear friend, 71-year-old Sohanlal Jain. As Jain’s body was carried for its last rites earlier this week, Prajapati danced solemnly in front of the bier, just as his friend had asked.

The emotional moment, captured on video, quickly went viral across social media platforms including X and Instagram.

In Mandsaur, India, friendship transcended death



When social worker Sohanlal Jain passed away his close friend Ambalal Prajapat honored a final promise — dancing in front of his funeral procession as a tribute to their unbreakable bond.



A heart-touching moment from Javasia pic.twitter.com/v2WyxKhaLQ — Akhil Brahmand (@akhilbrahmand) July 31, 2025

The gesture moved many, both those present and those watching online. Villagers stood in respectful silence, some visibly emotional as Ambalal kept the promise with grace and love. "I had promised my friend I would dance during his last journey, and I did. He was more than a friend; he was like my shadow," Ambalal told the media.

A letter written by Jain before his passing surfaced alongside the video. In it, he had requested: “Ambalal and Shankarlal should dance together in front of my bier. And if I’ve ever made a mistake knowingly or unknowingly, please forgive me.”

Sohanlal Jain had been battling cancer for two years, undergoing treatment in Ratlam, Mandsaur, and Ahmedabad. Despite the efforts, he eventually succumbed to the illness.

Pandit Rakesh Sharma, who conducted the last rites, remarked on the uniqueness of their bond, “One rarely sees this kind of friendship. Sohanlal ji had asked Ambalal to dance, and he fulfilled that wish with true devotion. May such friendships live on.”

Social media users were equally touched. “An example of real friendship, a friend dances in his final journey,” one comment read. Another called it a “heart-touching moment that proves true friendship lives on, even after death.”

As Friendship Day approaches, Ambalal’s heartfelt tribute reminds us all that some promises, and some friendships, are eternal.