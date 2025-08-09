Real Life Raksha Bandhan: Her Hand Once Held His Sister’s, Now A Mumbai Teen Ties Rakhi To A Brother She Never Knew

Ahmedabad: Dressed in a soft pink salwar suit edged with delicate lace, 16-year-old Anamta Ahmed leaned forward and gently tied a rakhi around the wrist of Shivam Mistry. He looked at her with affection and smile on his face. The room filled with applause. A few eyes glistened with tears, while the familiar melody of a beloved Raksha Bandhan song played in the background.

The scene carried a meaning far beyond than a simple festival ritual. The very hand tying the rakhi had once belonged to Shivam’s younger sister, Riya, a nine-year-old girl who passed away in September 2024.

The emotional meeting was made possible by a Surat-based NGO. The Mistry family lives in Valsad, while Anamta is from Goregaon in Mumbai. After Riya’s passing, one of her hands was transplanted onto Anamta, creating a bond that neither family could have imagined before.

For Shivam’s father, Bobby Mistry, the first time he touched Anamta’s transplanted hand was overwhelming. His voice still shakes as he recalls the moment. “It felt like Riya was still here with us. She was the only girl in our family. In that moment, it was as if our daughter had come back to life,” he told The Indian Express.

Two years earlier, life had taken a harsh turn for Anamta. Then a Grade 10 student, she was visiting her relatives in Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) when she accidentally came into contact with a high-tension electric wire while playing on a terrace. The shock left her unconscious, and doctors were forced to amputate her entire right arm. Severely damaged, her left arm retained only 20 percent of its function.

Riya’s story began to change in September last year. One afternoon in Valsad, she suddenly began vomiting and complained of an intense headache. Several hospitals could not identify the problem. Her parents rushed her to Surat’s Kiran Hospital on September 15. A CT scan revealed that she had suffered a fatal brain haemorrhage, leaving her brain-dead. The diagnosis stunned her family and the hospital staff.

At that moment, the NGO Donate Life stepped in. They spoke with Riya’s parents, who decided to donate her organs. A registration was made with the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTTO).

On September 17, Riya’s right hand, which was amputated from the shoulder, was transported to Mumbai, where surgeons transplanted it onto Anamta.

Nilesh Mandlewala, president of the NGO, said this made her the youngest person in the world to undergo a shoulder-level hand transplant.

Riya’s kidneys and liver were also donated, saving the lives of other recipients.

The two families finally came face-to-face a day before Raksha Bandhan this year. Nilesh described the gathering as “an auspicious occasion”, with relatives and friends from both families present.

Bobby had no idea a rakhi ceremony had been planned. The NGO had arranged it as a surprise. “I was at work when my wife, Trishna, called and asked me to come home early. My son and I arrived together. The house was full of people. I saw Aquil Ahmed, his wife and their daughter. And then I saw Anamta. I was stunned. They told me they had come to tie a rakhi to Shivam. It was a moment we will never forget,” he said.

For Aquil, the day brought back memories of the accident in 2022. “After the electric shock, she became unconscious. We brought her back to Mumbai. Dr. Nilesh Satbhai at Global Hospital told us that her right arm had to be amputated, and her left arm was only partially functional. She was in Class 10, and her board exams were coming up. The amputation was done from the shoulder. A few months later, her left arm was operated on,” he recalled.

Recovery was slow but steady. He remembered how his daughter turned to YouTube videos for physiotherapy exercises, gradually improving the strength in her left hand. She practised writing every day despite the pain, returned to school and scored an impressive 92 percent in her Grade 10 board exams in 2023.

Her name was later registered with Maharashtra SOTTO. On September 16, 2024, Dr. Satbhai called the family with news of Riya’s donation. The transplant surgery went ahead, and today, Anamta can use both hands with confidence. “We thank Bobby and Trishna from the bottom of our hearts,” said Aquil.

Now in Grade 12 at Mithibai College, Anamta uses her free time to create videos encouraging people to overcome adversity. She has appeared on podcasts, spoken at events and even delivered a TEDx talk to inspire others with her extraordinary story of connection, loss and renewal.