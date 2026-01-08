'Real Problem Is Instability Coming From America': Chinese Ambassador Endorses US Economist On Sino-India Ties

Xu Feihong, Chinese Ambassador to India, shared a video on X in which US economist Jeffrey D Sach said that the real problem for the world is the instability coming from the United States and thus urged India and China to improve their relations. Endorsing the view, the Chinese Ambassador echoed the sentiment that India and China must work together for a better world.

Speaking to NDTV, US economist Jeffrey D. Sachs said that the BRICS represent the vast majority of the world population and are the emerging economies having 85% of the world population. Sachs said that BRICS nations want peace.

"They don't want American hegemony, making wars, grabbing territory, stoking big crises....I always say to my friends, both in China and India, the two giants need, especially now, to get along with each other, because the real problem is the instability coming from the United States. And I've said in India for many years, don't join an anti-China approach or QUAD or so forth," Sachs said.

He further said that the US is so unstable right now, so India must not play that game and rather work together with China, with Russia, with Brazil, South Africa, the other BRICS countries. He said that BRICS nations should tell the world that they will provide a basis of stability.

Sachs said that the world is staring at a dangerous war as Israel, powered by the United States, might attack Iran, which happens to be a BRICS nation.

"The most dangerous war on the horizon is Iran, where it really seems very realistic that Israel will attack and the US will always support Israel, and that could be a complete global disaster. Iran is a BRICS nation, so, I think, it's extremely important for BRICS to say we do not accept this kind of approach to the world. We want multilateralism. We want international law," said the US economist.

He said that economic development is necessary and the BRICS are the responsible nations in the system right now. Sachs highlighted that BRICS are the fast growing part of the world economy, and it will be a ballast, even as the US becomes rather unstable.