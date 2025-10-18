'Real Reason Behind Breakup Is Arrogance': BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi As JMM Abandons Mahagathbandhan

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday launched a scathing, full-throttle attack against the opposition’s Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in Bihar, following the dramatic widening of fissures within their ranks after the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) announced its shocking decision to break away. The BJP has mercilessly blamed Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav’s arrogance as the very spark that ignited the collapse of the once-united Mahagathbandhan.

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya, in a post on X, welcomed JMM’s bombshell decision, exclaiming that it has “saved Bihar”.

"In Bihar, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has released the list of its candidates and also announced that it is no longer a part of the Mahagathbandhan. Not only that, the party has also stated that after the Bihar elections, the alliance in Jharkhand will also be reconsidered. Rahul and Tejashwi's arrogance is the real reason behind the breakup of the Mahagathbandhan. Bihar has been saved," Malviya said in a post.

Analysts Warn of Vote Splitting

Earlier today, in a stunning twist that has shaken the very foundations of Bihar’s Mahagathbandhan, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) boldly broke ranks with the INDIA bloc, walking away from its RJD and Congress allies. The party’s announcement to contest six key border constituencies alone has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, threatening to derail the Mahagathbandhan’s strategy and potentially tilt the scales decisively in favour of the NDA.

Political analysts warn that JMM’s defiant move could inflict serious damage on the Mahagathbandhan, particularly in border and tribal-dominated regions, potentially splitting votes and handing a major advantage to the NDA.

Seat-Sharing Disputes Spark Crisis

This dramatic turn of events stems from the bitter friction over seat-sharing: while the RJD, the dominant partner, is reportedly firm on offering around 58 seats, the Congress insists on contesting more than 60, ideally 65, citing its national stature. The Congress’s poor performance in 2020 (winning only 19 of 70 seats) has fueled the RJD’s reluctance to yield, leaving the alliance teetering on the edge of collapse.

NDA Projects United Front

In stark contrast, the BJP-led NDA has projected a solid, united front, quickly formalizing seat-sharing with JD(U) (101 seats each), LJP (Ram Vilas), RLM, and HAM. The BJP is relentlessly highlighting the Mahagathbandhan’s public disarray, mocking it as a “Lathbandhan” – an alliance of chaos, shifting the narrative to opposition infighting while the NDA presents itself as stable and battle-ready.

Bihar will vote in two phases, on November 6 and 11, with counting scheduled for November 14, setting the stage for what promises to be a high-stakes political showdown.