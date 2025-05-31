Real Reason Is Out: CDS Tells Why India Halted Operation Sindoor After 72 Hours

New Delhi: India and Pakistan unexpectedly announced a ceasefire on the evening of May 10 during the peak of Operation Sindoor. The decision left many surprised and sparked widespread speculation: why did India halt its offensive so suddenly?

Nearly 20 days later, the answer has come straight from the top. Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Saturday, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan revealed that India had already achieved all its military objectives within just three days and that halting the operation was a strategic decision, not a compromise.

Operation Sindoor was launched shortly after midnight between May 6 and 7 as a direct response to Pakistan-backed April 22 deadly Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. India retaliated with precision airstrikes and targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Over 100 terrorists were neutralised, including Jaish-e-Mohammed’s key commander Abdul Rauf Azhar.

India also crippled Pakistan’s air defense systems and demolished key airbases in Skardu, Jacobabad, Sargodha and Bholari.

Between May 7 and 10, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) that resulted in the death of 15 Indian civilians and one soldier. But India was ready. On the morning of May 10, the Indian armed forces launched BrahMos missile strikes and destroyed Pakistan’s Noor Khan-Chaklala airbase near Rawalpindi. The offensive caused significant casualties among Pakistani troops.

Faced with mounting losses, Pakistan reached out for a ceasefire, which India accepted as it had already delivered a decisive blow.

Strategy, Not Surrender

General Chauhan emphasised that India executed Operation Sindoor with clarity, autonomy and a long-term vision. He highlighted that while Pakistan once held an upper hand post-1947, India’s consistent strategy has now placed it ahead in economic, social and human development indices.

Talking about past efforts, he said, “Prime Minister Modi invited Nawaz Sharif to his swearing-in in 2014. But in return, we received only hostility. It became clear that distancing from Pakistan is the wiser strategy.”

Even after the ceasefire, the Indian military remains alert. Officials have warned that any future provocation from Pakistan will be met with a firm and decisive response.

Apart from being a counterattack, Operation Sindoor was a statement as well. It showcased India’s growing military might and sent a clear message that terrorism will not go unanswered.