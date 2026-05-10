'Real secularism': CM Vijay promises transparent rule in Tamil Nadu; slams DMK's Rs 10 lakh cr debt

In his first speech after being sworn in, newly elected Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday emphasised that his government would mark the "new beginning" and era of "real, secular and social justice."

While addressing a huge gathering at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, Vijay assured that he would "repay the debt" of people after leaving behind his Cinema career, noting that he does not come from a "royal family".

"I know what hunger is," he said adding, no challenge is too big when he has a massive support of the people with him.

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He told the audience, "I am like your son, like your brother," and thanked them for accepting him and for telling him "Come, we will take take care of you."

"The DMK government has left us with a debt of Rs 10 lakh crore. The party has emptied the treasury," Vijay said. He also announced that his government would release a white paper on Tamil Nadu's finances covering the 2021-2026 period.

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After taking a charge of the office, he signed his first set of orders including 200 units of free electricity, a special force called 'Singapen' for women's safety, and an anti-drug task force.

He also pledged to bring drug abuse under control. "From today onward, I will begin taking strong measures to control drug abuse. It is our duty to save our youngsters from it. Likewise, I will ensure law and order and guarantee safety for everyone," he said.

"Even if some people humiliate me, whether they are friends or enemies, all eight crore people are still my people. My heart tells me that I must give complete attention to education, roads, drinking water facilities, and other essential services. As I said before, I will not touch even a single paisa of the people's money," he said.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with top coalition leaders were seated on the same platform at the Nehru Stadium.

Also Read | 'Will never allow anyone to make money through corrupt practices': Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

"I know very well about normal and common people's mind and how life is like for someone; I was born to an ordinary assistant director. I do not come from a royal family. I am just like your son, your daughter, your elder brother, or your younger brother- that is how I see myself. And it was because you saw me that way that you gave me such a great place in cinema," said Vijay in an emotional speech.

Highlighting his intention and will to run a "transparent government", the Vijay said he would not hide his actions from public, instead he perform them openly.

"After reviewing everything, I intend to release a white paper to the people. I want my government to be a transparent government- that is the very first thing I want to do. As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, if I need to meet someone, I will not do it secretly or behind closed doors. Whatever I do, I will do openly and transparently. I request all of you to give me some time. I will gradually fulfil everything I have promised and will sincerely strive to implement them. This is your government. I will ensure strict safety for women. From today onward, I will begin taking strong measures to control drug abuse; it is our duty to save our youngsters from it. Likewise, I will ensure law and order and guarantee safety for everyone," he said.

Vijay, popularly known as ‘Thalapathy’, demonstrated a massive crowd-pulling appeal during the election campaign, drawing comparisons with former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran. Tamil Nadu has a long tradition of film stars making a successful transition into politics, and after Vijayakanth, many in the state had been waiting for another charismatic actor to emerge on the political stage.

He has also embraced his Christian identity while being outspoken about secular politics.